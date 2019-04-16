Eastport-South Manor schools chief placed on leave

Eastport-South Manor schools Superintendent Patrick Brimstein, brought into the district in May 2017 as a financial troubleshooter, was placed on paid administrative leave by the district's board Monday night, local officials confirmed Tuesday.

Nicholas Vero, the board president, declined Tuesday to discuss the reasons for Brimstein's indefinite suspension from his $224,700-a-year post, citing confidentiality rules.

The administrative shakeup came less than two days before a crucial vote by the seven-member school board on whether to submit a $97 million-plus budget to voters on May 21.

As planned, the budget for 2019-20 would be accompanied by a $512,000 ballot proposition to hire armed security guards, which would push Eastport-South Manor over its state-assigned tax cap.

Vero said that daily operating decisions in the 3,200-student district will be made temporarily by two assistant superintendents — Tim Laube, who is in charge of business and school operations, and Linda Weiss, who handles personnel and district accountability.

"We just need time to catch our breath," said Vero, who acknowledged that the latest management changes are upsetting in a district that has spent more than a year struggling to get its finances in order.

Laube and other district staffers voiced confidence that the Eastport-South Manor system will move ahead with budget plans that have undergone months of public hearings and planning.

The school board is scheduled to meet in a private executive session Wednesday night, then hold a public session starting at 7 p.m. at Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School to make a final decision on its proposed budget.

With Joie Tyrrell