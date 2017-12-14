TODAY'S PAPER
State reports on LI schools: Advanced diplomas, test scores rise

Long Island’s class of 2017 earned more advanced diplomas than previous waves of high school graduates, while also bettering performance on a controversial Common Core geometry exam, the state reported Thursday.

Annual school “report cards” posted by the state Education Department show that an average 56.4 percent of seniors in Nassau and Suffok counties received Regents Diplomas with an Advanced Designation during the 2016-17 school year. The statewide average was 38.1 percent.

Both figures were up from 51 percent and 32 percent, respectively, recorded in 2015-16.

“It’s really a credit to our teachers, who are becoming more familiar with a curriculum and preparing our students to rise to a new standard,” said Lorna Lewis, superintendent of Plainview-Old Bethpage schools and a state-level leader on curriculum issues.

Islandwide, 71.8 percent of high-school students taking a Regents Common Core geometry exam earned passing marks last year, compared with 70.8 percent the previous year. State rates were 63.4 percent and 62.8 percent, respectively.

Check back for updates on this story.

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

