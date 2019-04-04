This story was reported by Michael R. Ebert, Zachary R. Dowdy, Bart Jones and Joie Tyrrell and was written by Tyrrell.

More than 66,500 elementary and middle school students in 95 systems across Long Island had refused to take the state English Language Arts exam as of Thursday — 46 percent of students eligible in those districts to take the tests, according to responses to a Newsday survey.

A breakdown of the responses showed 54.4 percent opted out in 54 Suffolk districts and 36.9 percent in 41 Nassau districts. The figures primarily stemmed from administration of paper-based tests, still given by most districts. All told, 123 districts Islandwide administer the ELA in at least some grades.

Complicating the tally this year was the state’s suspension of computer-based testing for a portion of the day Tuesday and all day Wednesday because of technological problems by the exam vendor, Questar Assessments Inc. About one-quarter of school districts on Long Island had scheduled digital testing this week in at least some grades, the largest participation since the computer-based tests, or CBTs, have been available.

The results show the opt-out movement on the Island remains strong in what is the fifth consecutive year of major boycotts: 66,580 of 144,624 students in grades three through eight boycotted the exam, according to figures the districts reported.

In April 2018, test refusals on the ELA reached 49.1 percent, according to a Newsday survey with responses from 115 districts. The statewide test-refusal average last year was 18 percent, according to the Education Department.

Districts with the highest refusal rates that had responded to the survey included Comsewogue at 85.8 percent, Rocky Point at 79.4 percent, Shoreham-Wading River at 77 percent, and Patchogue-Medford at 75.9 percent. All four districts have had similarly high opt-out rates in recent years.

On the flip side, 13 of the responding districts reported test-participation rates of 80 percent or higher. Some of the districts with low opt-out rates included Hempstead at 3.1 percent, Fire Island at 8.3 percent, East Hampton at 9.9 percent, Herricks at 11.4 percent and Westbury at 20.1 percent.

The paper-based English exam was given this week over two consecutive days of local districts' choice from Tuesday through Thursday — a time frame set by the Education Department.

Computer-based ELA testing started Monday and continued part of Tuesday before the technological problems occurred. Administration of digital tests resumed Thursday — only for students in the fifth and eighth grades. The state Education Department on Thursday said districts giving CBTs in grades three, four, six and seven could schedule the tests from Monday through April 12.

Each year, more than 1.1 million students across New York are eligible to sit for the ELA and math exams. About 200,000 of those are in the Island's schools. Districts are required by federal law to give the exams annually in grades three through eight.

In the Patchogue-Medford district, where only the paper-based test was given, the refusal rate of 75.9 percent ran about the same as last year.

Superintendent Michael J. Hynes said district officials had received materials from the state, including information to share with parents about changes the state had made in the exams.

"It was insulting. To me, it seems like propaganda," said Hynes, a longtime vocal critic of the state ELA and math tests. "If they have to sell the idea of why the tests are so great, that’s a real problem." He said he believes there will be an uptick in refusal rates for the math exams because of the technical troubles with the digital tests this week.

For the math exam, districts giving the digital test have set two consecutive days in the state-designated time frame of April 30 through May 7. Districts have chosen two consecutive days from May 1 through May 3 to give the paper-based math test.

While Long Island remains a stronghold of the test refusal movement, some district officials have voiced support of the assessments, saying they are a solid measure of a student's ability and better prepare teachers and students. Wyandanch school officials have planned a rally later this month in support of the assessments.

Wyandanch parent Laure Rodriguez has two children in the system. Her daughter, 9, is in the third grade and her son, 10, is in the fourth grade.

"The teachers at the elementary level, they work hard to prepare them for these types of exams and situations, and it is important they take it," Rodriguez said. "I think that when they take exams, they are preparing them for real-life situations … It is setting them up to be prepared for the future and how to handle difficult situations."

Check back for updates on this developing story.