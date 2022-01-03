It was a cautious return from the holiday break for hundreds of thousands of students and educators across Long Island on Monday, as school districts had to contend with the highly transmissible omicron variant that's fueling a COVID-19 surge.

Staffing shortages led to at least six of the Island's 124 public school districts going to remote instruction. Transportation officials also reported busing delays because of staffing issues.

The Freeport, Westbury, Hicksville and Wyandanch districts went remote on Monday, while Long Beach and Baldwin shifted some of their schools to virtual learning.

In Long Beach, the district's middle school and prekindergarten program will be remote for the week due to staffing shortages, according to a note from the superintendent posted on the district's website. Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher also warned that other schools in the district, which enrolls about 3,600 students, could move to virtual instruction.

"ALL of our buildings right now are at a critical point staffing-wise. I want to make that very clear to families. Any more stress on the system, and other buildings may have to go remote as well," Gallagher wrote.

Wyandanch wrote to parents that remote instruction will take place through Wednesday. The district is monitoring staffing needs closely, and, "If we do not have enough personnel on Thursday to effectively run transportation, we will notify families immediately," Superintendent Gina Talbert wrote.

Baldwin said its elementary schools will continue to be in-person, but middle school and high school will transition to remote due to significant staffing shortages. High school sports will continue, but all other extracurricular events are canceled.

The announcement came as no surprise to Anaya Henry, 17, a senior at Baldwin High School. But she’s still disappointed.

"It's been OK so far," she said Monday during a break between virtual classes. "But I still feel like I'm probably missing something from not being in the classroom."

Last year, when she was learning remotely, Henry said she felt stuck because of a lack of routine. She’s also wondering if the remote schedule will be extended — like in 2020.

"They said we would only be remote for two days and then that time frame kept getting longer and longer," she said, recalling 2020. "I feel like they're going to tell us that we're only remote for one week and then we're going to end up remote maybe for the rest of the year."

Some parents didn’t send their children to school Monday even though they were open for in-person instruction.

Jasmine Cross, of Valley Stream, took her two daughters to a testing location in Queens instead, even though she knew of no COVID-19 exposure in the family. Her plan to have them tested Sunday was canceled due to a death in the family.

"I don't feel comfortable sending them in, and I would hope other parents are not sending their kids without getting them tested," Cross said by phone while waiting in line in the cold. "I just wanted to make sure they are [not COVID-19 positive] for my own sanity cause I would feel bad if I sent them in and somebody else got sick."

Cross’ older daughter, Samia, 14, was severely ill from contracting COVID-19 last year, suffering through most of the symptoms except for losing her sense of smell. It took her weeks to recover, and that bout made the family wary of re-infection.

"You don't know what the symptoms will be the next go-round," Cross said.

Bus routes delayed

Some school bus routes were reported to be delayed Monday morning.

Tom McAteer, executive vice president of Suffolk Transportation Service, which buses students in 19 Suffolk districts, said 12 runs were late.

Ninety of its 2,800 bus drivers and driver’s assistants were out sick because of COVID-19 or in quarantine as of Friday, he said Monday, noting staffing was already spread thin due to the Islandwide driver shortage, and the winter surge will make the next few weeks a tough period.

"The number of 90 would be a problem anytime, but it's especially tough when you're really operating pretty close to the bone," McAteer said.

The Syosset district, which enrolls about 6,500 children, started on a two-hour delay Monday. District officials said the extra time was needed to confirm there would be a sufficient number of bus drivers to cover the morning routes.

"We were relieved to be able to maintain in-person instruction once Huntington Coach confirmed adequate staffing levels," said Tricia Williams, the district's public information officer.

Districts continued to distribute COVID-19 testing kits they received from the state over the weekend. Elwood school officials wrote to parents that distribution would take place Monday.

"Over the break, we have been notified of positive cases among our faculty and staff. The building teams are working hard to provide coverage for every classroom. Like students, some teachers will be working remotely due to quarantine restrictions," Superintendent Kenneth R. Bossert said in a note to parents.

Some private schools also switched to remote instruction. A message posted on the website of Saint Agnes Cathedral School in Rockville Centre notified parents that remote instruction will run Monday through Wednesday.

"This will allow for the five-day primary incubation period of COVID-19 to pass after the New Year’s Eve celebrations," the notice read.

St. Patrick's School in Huntington is going remote until Thursday, according to a notice on the school's website.

