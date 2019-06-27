LI students win at Intel international science fair

Twenty-four Long Island students received awards at the 2019 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix, and three of them were "best-of-category" winners.

The fair, a program of the Society for Science & the Public, included about 1,800 high school students from 423 affiliate fairs in more than 80 countries, competing for more than $5 million in prizes.

Long Island's top-placing students were Lynbrook High School senior Kaylie Hausknecht, who won best-of-category in Physics and Astronomy, and the team of Half Hollow Hills High School West junior Poojan Pandya and Ward Melville High School junior Leo Takemaru, who won best-of-category in Microbiology.

"Winning at ISEF not only served as a testament to the countless hours I have dedicated to science throughout my life, but it also served as a testament to the hours and hours my teachers and mentors devoted to fostering my scientific abilities," Hausknecht said.

The fair's 22 best-of-category winners received $5,000 in addition to their $3,000 first-place awards and $1,000 grants to both their school and their affiliated fair.

Other Long Island award-winners and their high schools were: Pragati Muthukumar and Ethan Sontarp, Commack; Danielle Kelly, Friends Academy; Arooba Ahmed, Rinni Bhansali, Jiachen Lee, Matthew Weltmann and Tong Ye, Half Hollow Hills East; Jillian Parker, Half Hollow Hills West; Carrie Hsu, Herricks; Arianna Pahlavan, Shruthi Shekar and Madhav Subramanian, Jericho; Samantha Chen and Serena Zhao, Manhasset; Jessica Goldstein and Audrey Shine, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Anthony D'Amore and Matthew Mullahy, Smithtown East; Yuktha Chiguripati, W. Tresper Clarke; and Kelsey Ge, Ward Melville.

GLEN HEAD/ROSLYN

Poster contest

Audrey Tseng of Roslyn Middle School, Serafina Bruchhauser of Long Island Lutheran Middle School, and Victoria Bruchhauser of Long Island Lutheran High School have been named first-place winners in a poster contest coordinated by Long Island Language Teachers.

Tseng won the grades 4-6 category, Serafina Bruchhauser won the grades 7-9 category, and Victoria Bruchhauser won the grades 10-12 category.

This year's topic was "Making Connections; Languages are Key." More than 90 posters were submitted islandwide, and entries were judged at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration in March.

COUNTYWIDE

Science Congress

Nine Nassau County students were among those winning highest honors, high honors or honors earlier this month at the New York State Science Congress, a poster-style competition held at SUNY Buffalo State. It was sponsored by the Science Teachers Association of New York State.

Highest honors winners were Madison Elias of Seaford High School, Allison Zhang of Manhasset High School, and Devika Rajeev and Audrey Zhong, both of Jericho High School. Each received $500.

High honor winners were Tyler Bissoondial of Grand Avenue Middle School in Bellmore, Lulu Morse of Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns & Rockaway High School, and Fahad Karim of Jericho High School. Each received $250.

Honors winners were Alessi Demir of Manhasset High School and Katherine Zhang of Jericho High School. Each received $125.

ISLANDWIDE

Shakespeare Festival

Students from five Long Island schools won awards this spring in Hofstra University's 70th Annual Shakespeare Festival, during which they participated in drama and production workshops and performed classic scenes from William Shakespeare's plays.

Best Actor Awards went to Courtney Chamblin of Valley Stream Central High School, Nicole Fauci of Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, and Kayla Madden and Kyree Scott of Walter G. O'Connell Copiague High School. Best Ensemble Awards went to Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns & Rockaway and to Wantagh High School.

The participants performed scenes from plays including "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "Macbeth" and "The Taming of the Shrew."