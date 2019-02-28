High school journalists win Quill Awards

Long Island high school journalists were winners of Quill Awards recently during a ceremony at Adelphi University.

Sixteen students and two publications were recognized with the awards during the university's Press Day, which last month attracted more than 300 high school students from 29 schools.

Awards were given in 15 categories, including most outstanding reporter, best photograph, and best illustration or cartoon. The event included breakout sessions and a panel discussion on this year's topic: "The Student Journalist: Present and Future Challenges."

Horizon of Lynbrook High School was named most outstanding newspaper, and The Wild Cat of The Wheatley School was named best online newspaper.

Winners, their high schools and award categories were: Corianna Jackson, Brentwood, best online writing; William Birkdale, Chaminade, best layout; Julia Cuttone, East Meadow, best freelance work; Isabella Weber, Hicksville, best illustration or cartoon; Anya Murphy, Kellenberg, best editorial; Maya Tadross, Kellenberg, best feature article; Drew Milano, Kings Park, best arts review; Jaylyn Umana, Long Beach, best page-one layout; Elizabeth Ratkiewicz, Lynbrook, best opinion piece; Samantha Ganzekaufer, Plainedge, most outstanding reporter; Anthony Barisano, Dana Guggenheim, Jayna Kurlender and Gemma Schneider, Roslyn, best news article; Robby Weingarten, Roslyn, best sports story or column; and Noah Ahmed, Sewanhaka, best photograph.

SYOSSET

Science Olympiad

A South Woods Middle School team placed first among 42 middle school teams from throughout Nassau County last month in the 2019 Western Long Island Regional Science Olympiad. The team will advance to the state tournament in East Syracuse on April 5-6.

The regional competition, held at Wisdom Lane Middle School in Levittown, challenged teams of up to 15 students to vie in written and hands-on events. Topics ranged from fossils to herpetology to thermodynamics.

Other Nassau County teams that qualified for the state tournament are from: Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Washington; Wisdom Lane; Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School in Uniondale; Great Neck South Middle School; SAIL, a home-schooled team; and Jonas E. Salk Middle School in Levittown.

COUNTYWIDE

Chinese New Year

Many local schools held educational events last month in celebration of Chinese New Year.

In Bethpage, Charles Campagne Elementary School hosted an assembly in which parent Anna Chan showcased decorations and attire used during Chinese ceremonies with help from her daughters, Alanna and Lauren, who are students at the school. They also explained the 12 Chinese zodiac animals and the order in which they are celebrated.

In North Merrick, music teacher Carol Ng introduced students at Park Avenue Elementary School in the North Bellmore school district to Chinese musical instruments, gift-giving customs and traditional lion dances.

Children at Cherry Lane Elementary School in Carle Place crafted dragons and noisemakers for a school parade.

ISLANDWIDE

Lowe's grants

Clear Stream Avenue Elementary School in Valley Stream, Dutch Broadway Elementary School in Elmont, and William E. DeLuca Jr. Elementary School in North Babylon are recipients of Lowe's "Small Toolbox for Education" grants from the Lowe's Charitable and Educational Foundation.

Grants ranged from $2,000 to $5,000.

The program, which issued more than 500 grants nationwide, asked applicants to give their ideas for how grant funds could be used to make their school a better place. Officials at Clear Stream Avenue Elementary, for example, plan to enhance the school's MakerSpace.

"Studies show that by the time these students graduate college, 40 percent of the jobs that exist today will be obsolete," said John Singleton, Clear Stream Avenue's principal. "This means it's important to start getting students interested in coding, technology and science so that they are able to enter the workforce upon graduation."