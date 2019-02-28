High school journalists win Quill Awards

Long Island high school journalists were winners of Quill Awards recently during a ceremony at Adelphi University.

Sixteen students and two publications were recognized with the awards during the university's Press Day, which last month attracted more than 300 high school students from 29 schools.

Awards were given in 15 categories, including most outstanding reporter, best photograph, and best illustration or cartoon. The event included breakout sessions and a panel discussion on this year's topic: "The Student Journalist: Present and Future Challenges."

Horizon of Lynbrook High School was named most outstanding newspaper, and The Wild Cat of The Wheatley School was named best online newspaper.

Winners, their high schools and categories were: Corianna Jackson, Brentwood, best online writing; William Birkdale, Chaminade, best layout; Julia Cuttone, East Meadow, best freelance work; Isabella Weber, Hicksville, best illustration or cartoon; Anya Murphy, Kellenberg, best editorial; Maya Tadross, Kellenberg, best feature article; Drew Milano, Kings Park, best arts review; Jaylyn Umana, Long Beach, best page-one layout; Elizabeth Ratkiewicz, Lynbrook, best opinion piece; Samantha Ganzekaufer, Plainedge, most outstanding reporter; Anthony Barisano, Dana Guggenheim, Jayna Kurlender and Gemma Schneider, Roslyn, best news article; Robby Weingarten, Roslyn, best sports story or column; and Noah Ahmed, Sewanhaka, best photograph.

EAST SETAUKET

Science Olympiad

A Ward Melville High School team placed first among 52 high school teams throughout Suffolk County in the 2019 Eastern Long Island Regional Science Olympiad. The team will advance to the state tournament in Syracuse on March 15-16.

The regional competition, which was held at Ward Melville in January, challenged teams of up to 15 students to vie in written and hands-on events. Topics ranged from fossils to herpetology to thermodynamics.

Other Suffolk County teams that qualified for the state tournament are from Half Hollow Hills High School East in Dix Hills; Commack High School; Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson; Hauppauge High School; and Islip High School.

COUNTYWIDE

Chinese New Year

Many local schools held educational events last month in celebration of Chinese New Year.

In North Babylon, Belmont Elementary School hosted an exhibit that displayed a variety of Chinese items, including traditional clothing, musical instruments and books. Students also watched a video of the fireworks display that takes places annually in China and created artwork in honor of the Year of the Pig.

In Cold Spring Harbor, students at Goosehill Primary School watched videos of Chinese New Year parades and used watercolor pencils to trace and color dragons that were presented during the school's Spirit Day.

In Ronkonkoma, fourth-graders at Edith L. Slocum Elementary School learned to say "Happy New Year" in Chinese and crafted Chinese lanterns during a visit from parent Sunny Zhang.

ISLANDWIDE

Lowe's grants

Clear Stream Avenue Elementary School in Valley Stream, Dutch Broadway Elementary School in Elmont, and William E. DeLuca Jr. Elementary School in North Babylon are recipients of Lowe's "Small Toolbox for Education" grants from the Lowe's Charitable and Educational Foundation.

Grants ranged from $2,000 to $5,000.

The program, which issued more than 500 grants nationwide, asked applicants to give their ideas for how grant funds could be used to make their school a better place. Officials at Clear Stream Avenue Elementary, for example, plan to enhance the school's MakerSpace.

"Studies show that by the time these students graduate college, 40 percent of the jobs that exist today will be obsolete," said John Singleton, Clear Stream Avenue's principal. "This means it's important to start getting students interested in coding, technology and science so that they are able to enter the workforce upon graduation."