Big tests will come early for LI schools as they reopen amid COVID-19

More than 200,000 students are due to start classes in Long Island public schools Tuesday, the biggest opening day on the calendar and for many, the first chance to see classmates and teachers in nearly six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday will pose the most challenging test yet for school administrators and teachers since schools shut down in mid-March. A total of 61 districts are scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

Another 44 are to open Wednesday through Friday, with the final seven starting Sept. 14. A dozen opened last week.

So far, reports of new coronavirus cases by schools are relatively few, with four systems acknowledging scattered cases of staff or students who tested positive. All four — Bellmore-Merrick, Islip, Smithtown and Carle Place — said they still planned to begin instruction after Labor Day.

Many school leaders have cautioned residents that they cannot entirely rule out the possibility of another shutdown, should cases of infection spike again.Some have added that the outcome depends largely on whether students and their families exercise caution out of school as well as inside.

Right now, the seven-day average for positive cases regionwide is running 1%.

"This is going to be a team effort, so we're all going to have to work together to make sure everyone is safe," said Thomas Rogers, superintendent of Syosset schools and a former chief of the regional Nassau BOCES system.

Syosset opens Wednesday, with about 5,300 students signed up for in-school instruction, and another 1,300 opting for remote learning.

Schools throughout the Island have prepared at a rushed pace, following advisories from state authorities who waited until infection rates dropped to levels deemed safe before giving the go-ahead. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Aug. 7 that districts could reopen, provided their plans were approved by the state and that parents and teachers had a chance to express any concerns during virtual public forums.

Many districts report that they are still awaiting delivery of ordered supplies ranging from plexiglass sneeze shields to electronic tablets.

As a sanitation measure, schools have stripped classrooms bare of nonessential furniture including easy chairs, sitting rugs, bookshelves and even file cabinets. Many classrooms now consist of a dozen or so desk chairs, along with webcams used to transmit lessons to students learning at home.

The new look can be a bit austere. Some school administrators said they are taking steps to deal with the aesthetics of classroom appearance, as well as the need for safety.

An example is the approach taken in Garden City, where cafeterias and gyms have been partitioned into classrooms, with extra space provided so younger children can remain with classmates rather than splitting up. Kusum Sinha, the district's superintendent, said teachers have done all they can to decorate partition walls with colorful posters, charts and slogans.

"It's not that students will think 'I'm in a gymnasium. I'm in a cafeteria.' It looks like a classroom," said Sinha, whose district also reopens Wednesday. "Our teachers did a fantastic job of decorating, and all in few days."

One worry for school staffers, as schools began reopening last week, was that students would bridle at the unprecedented number of new safety precautions put in place. These included mandatory temperature checks, wearing of masks in classrooms and hallways, and as many as six or seven hand-washings daily.

As it turned out, the great majority of students seemed to take such procedures in stride, teachers said later. Many youngsters had other priorities on their minds.

"Kids were just happy to be with their friends," said Alexandra White, a fifth-grade teacher at Cantiague Elementary School in Jericho, which opened Thursday. "School is your second family."