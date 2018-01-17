TODAY'S PAPER
LI schools get 2.3% rise in state aid under Cuomo’s proposed budget

The increase of nearly $64.3 million for the 2018-19 school year is down from $75.3 million in the spending plan put forward by the governor a year ago.

Young students at Maurice Downing Primary School in

Young students at Maurice Downing Primary School in Malverne enter their classrooms on the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
ALBANY — Long Island schools would gain nearly $64.3 million in state operating aid in 2018-19 — a modest 2.3 percent boost — as part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s proposed annual budget.

The increase would bring overall state operating assistance in Nassau and Suffolk counties to $2.86 billion during the next school year.

New York State is going into an election year in 2018 — a time when elected officials tend to be more generous with support for schools than in off-election years.

However, this year’s aid offer for the Island’s 124 districts is down from the $75.3 million expansion that the governor put forward at this time last year.

Cuomo, the state comptroller and other officials in Albany had predicted greater financial difficulties in advance of Tuesday’s budget address because of a looming state fiscal deficit, combined with federal changes in tax laws and health spending that are likely to exert more financial pressure.

The governor, in his budget message on Tuesday afternoon, touted his statewide, $769 million hike in state school aid — an increase of 3 percent — as evidence of a “strong commitment to education.”

The statewide package included support of programs, such as expanded pre-kindergarten classes, that not all districts offer.

Cuomo aides did not release district-by-district figures until nearly 7 p.m. Tuesday, leaving local school administrators with little time to immediately analyze the local impact.

Those details reveal the usual mixed picture, with some districts slated for slight losses in state assistance, while other districts get substantial increases.

Typically, governors over the years have offered low-ball school figures in their budgets, leaving it to the legislature to up the ante when the state’s final budget is approved in the spring.

Local reaction to Cuomo’s plan on Wednesday was muted.

“You know, I think it’s a very good starting point,” said David Flatley, superintendent of Carle Place schools and president of the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents. “I understand the state is facing economic difficulties.”

Joseph Dragone, assistant superintendent for business in the Roslyn school system, noted that his district actually would lose more than 2 percent in operating aid under the governor’s proposed budget.

“Somehow it doesn’t add up,” said Dragone, who stressed that he was describing the aid situation only as it affects his system.

With Michael R. Ebert

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

