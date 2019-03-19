About 300 students, teachers and administrators from at least 25 public and private schools across Nassau County are expected to attend a wellness and mental health summit Tuesday in Merrick.

"Long Island Youth Wellness Summit" is hosted by The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, a New Jersey-based nonprofit started in 2005 by two fathers whose teenage children died by suicide. The event is being billed as a first of its kind on Long Island.

"I am humbled to help these high school students learn to lead healthier lives,” said Bellmore resident Stacy Brief, a member of the community summit committee.

The daylong event at the Brookside School building will be filled with panel discussions and workshops that teach effective prevention and wellness techniques. This includes suicide awareness practices, such as coping skills, yoga, preparing for college and adult life, building self-confidence, effective communication skills and more.

In addition to the student sessions, workshops will be held for identified “Trusted Adults” from each school to address suicide prevention and self-care.

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District is sending at least 25 students and 10 or more staff members.

"The summit will provide students with valuable resources to increase their knowledge regarding overall wellness and the prevention of teen suicide," Michael Harrington, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said in a statement. "They will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities and learn how to develop positive coping strategies that they can implement into their own personal lifestyles."

Suicide is a leading cause of death among youths and young adults. In a mortality report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last year, suicide rates among those aged 10-19 rose 56 percent between 2007 and 2016, with greater increases for females than males.