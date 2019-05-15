BUDGET

SPENDING $70,656,949, a 3.24 percent increase from the current $68,436,438.

TAX LEVY 2.98 percent increase, from $51,606,229 to $53,146,179. This is within the district’s 4.04 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes estimated teacher salary increases subject to contract negotiations. The proposed budget adds new administrator and guidance counselor positions, provides take-home laptop devices for students in grades 6 to 11 and classroom devices for grade 4 and 5 students, implements the Lions Quest mental health curriculum, and restores funding for seventh-grade sports teams. It also adds a new sixth-grade math program and a science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) program at the elementary schools.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 would authorize the district to spend $1.5 million from a capital reserve fund to replace the turf field and track at Seaford High School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Manor and Harbor elementary schools. www.seaford.k12.ny.us

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Bruce A. Kahn and Kevin Devlin are running unopposed. The terms are three years for two at-large seats. Janice Baldwin is not seeking re-election.