Long Island Education

Seaford

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
BUDGET

SPENDING $70,656,949, a 3.24 percent increase from the current $68,436,438.

TAX LEVY 2.98 percent increase, from $51,606,229 to $53,146,179. This is within the district’s 4.04 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes estimated teacher salary increases subject to contract negotiations. The proposed budget adds new administrator and guidance counselor positions, provides take-home laptop devices for students in grades 6 to 11 and classroom devices for grade 4 and 5 students, implements the Lions Quest mental health curriculum, and restores funding for seventh-grade sports teams. It also adds a new sixth-grade math program and a science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) program at the elementary schools.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 would authorize the district to spend $1.5 million from a capital reserve fund to replace the turf field and track at Seaford High School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Manor and Harbor elementary schools. www.seaford.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Bruce A. Kahn and Kevin Devlin are running unopposed. The terms are three years for two at-large seats. Janice Baldwin is not seeking re-election.

