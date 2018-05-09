Seaford school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Harbor School and Manor School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $68,436,438 school budget for 2018-19, a 2.62 percent increase from the current $66,689,370. The tax levy would increase 2.69 percent, from $50,252,558 to $51,606,229.

That is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.69 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

The district did not provide the dollar amount of the school tax paid on the average single-family house because final assessment data were not available.

The proposed budget includes estimated raises for teachers, subject to negotiations. It expands the Advanced Placement Capstone, Science Research and Middle School World Language programs, and funds the purchase of personal learning devices for students in 5th, 6th and 9th grades. One administrator position and one elementary teacher position would be added.

A ballot proposition asks voter approval to set up a $20-million capital reserve fund for improvements, renovations, upgrades and additions to district classrooms, auditoriums, cafeterias, library/multimedia centers and other facilities.

District website:

seaford.k12.ny.us

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Patrick Rail faces a challenge from Andrea Parisi for the at-large seat. The term is three years.

Andrea Parisi

BACKGROUND: Parisi, 37, has lived in the district for five years. She is a reading specialist in the Freeport School District. Parisi received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from LIU Post and a master of science degree in education from Hofstra University. She also received a certificate in Teaching English as a Second Language from Molloy College. Parisi has two children, one currently attending a district public school, and one in a private pre-K program who will be entering the district’s kindergarten program in September. Parisi chairs the Manor School annual reading program to encourage literacy in the home. This is her first run for the school board.

ISSUES: Parisi said that because of her experience as “an educator with degrees and certifications in elementary education, and as a mother of two small children . . . I believe I can bring a new and unique perspective to the board.” She said that, if elected, she would “ensure students are given opportunities for academic success as well as offer programs to mold responsible, well-rounded individuals.” Parisi continued, “Whether students need academic support, enrichment, or social/emotional intervention, providing the right program is crucial.” She added, “I want to be an advocate for the community in keeping our schools safe.”

Patrick Rail

BACKGROUND: Rail, 53, who has lived in the district for 26 years, is a Nassau County police detective. Rail received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from St. John’s University. He has three children, who attend parochial schools. Rail coached Seaford Little League from 2006 to 2013. He coached Catholic Youth Organization basketball at St. William the Abbott Church in Seaford from 2012 to 2017 and soccer with the Wantagh-Seaford Police Athletic League from 2009 to 2015. Rail was elected to the Seaford school board in 2015.

ISSUES: Rail said that during his board tenure the district has made security improvements. “We’ve recently had an independent security consultant review our entire school district,” he said, “and we’ve made several changes.” He said that because of the changes “I think we’re in a good position, security-wise.” Rail said the district has also addressed the drug-abuse epidemic with an opioid conference at the high school in 2016. “I don’t believe we have an opioid problem in Seaford,” he said. However, he said all school nurses are trained in administering Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote. Rail said district buildings “need work,” and he praised the ballot proposition to create a capital reserve fund for school building improvements. “Instead of borrowing the money . . . we want to save to be proactive,” Rail said, He said the capital reserve fund will “cut down on the expenditures and be more fiscally conscious.”