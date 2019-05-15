BUDGET

SPENDING $203,562,035, a 2.49 percent increase from the current $198,615,864.

TAX LEVY 2.69 percent increase, from $144,312,103 to $148,191,896. This is equal to the district’s 2.69 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.3 percent contractual increase and a 1.2 percent step increase. There are no proposed additions or reductions in teachers, staff or other programs.

WHEN | WHERE

In the four component elementary school districts, in designated district polling locations: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Elmont; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Floral Park-Bellerose; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Franklin Square; and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in New Hyde Park-Garden City Park. www.sewanhakaschools.org

CANDIDATES

The district does not hold its own school board elections. The boards of education in the component districts — Elmont, Floral Park-Bellerose, Franklin Square and New Hyde Park-Garden City Park — each appoint two trustees to the Sewanhaka district board.