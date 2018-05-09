TODAY'S PAPER
Sewanhaka school district

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
In the four component elementary school districts, in designated district polling locations: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Elmont; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Floral Park-Bellerose; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Franklin Square; and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in New Hyde Park-Garden City Park.

The district proposes a $198,615,864 budget for 2018-19, a 2.87 percent increase from the current $193,070,535. The tax levy would increase 1.09 percent, from $142,757,183 to $144,312,103.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 1.09 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase 1.09 percent, from $3,500.16 to $3,538.31.

Teachers’ contracts expire on June 30 and negotiations for salary increases are ongoing.

District officials have proposed shifting the instruction hours for the alternative evening program to daytime hours and adding an academic learning center during the day to provide emotional, social and academic support for students who are suspended, rather than those pupils being at home and potentially unsupervised. Two teachers would be added to help support those changes.

sewanhaka.k12.ny.us

School board members are not elected. The boards of education in the four component school districts — Elmont, Floral Park-Bellerose, Franklin Square and New Hyde Park-Garden City Park — each appoint two trustees to the Sewanhaka district board.

