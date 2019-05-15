TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

Shelter Island

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
Print

BUDGET

SPENDING $11,934,877, a 1.88 percent increase from the current $11,714,448.

TAX LEVY 2.02 percent increase, from $10,343,159 to $10,551,653. This is equal to the district’s 2.02 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes an average 4.41 percent salary increase, from a 2 percent contractual raise and a half-step increase.

WHEN | WHERE

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gymnasium. shelterisland.k12.ny.us

CANDIDATES

John W. Klupka Sr., Katherine Rossi-Snook and incumbent Jason Lones are running unopposed for three seats, elected at-large. Incumbents Thomas V. Graffagnino and Mark A. Kanarvogel are not seeking re-election. The two highest vote-getters will serve three-year terms, and the remaining vote-getter will serve a one-year term created by the departure of trustee Elizabeth Melichar. Lones was appointed to fill Melichar's seat until the election.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Contractors add a new coat of paint onto Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
The Rev. Sarah Bigwood, who started her career Oldest Presbyterian church: New female vision
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
Saul Agraz Morales, 20, of West Hempstead, has Cops: LI man charged in senior scam
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search