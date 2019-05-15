Shelter Island
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $11,934,877, a 1.88 percent increase from the current $11,714,448.
TAX LEVY 2.02 percent increase, from $10,343,159 to $10,551,653. This is equal to the district’s 2.02 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes an average 4.41 percent salary increase, from a 2 percent contractual raise and a half-step increase.
WHEN | WHERE
12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Shelter Island School gymnasium. shelterisland.k12.ny.us
CANDIDATES
John W. Klupka Sr., Katherine Rossi-Snook and incumbent Jason Lones are running unopposed for three seats, elected at-large. Incumbents Thomas V. Graffagnino and Mark A. Kanarvogel are not seeking re-election. The two highest vote-getters will serve three-year terms, and the remaining vote-getter will serve a one-year term created by the departure of trustee Elizabeth Melichar. Lones was appointed to fill Melichar's seat until the election.
