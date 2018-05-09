TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandEducation

Shelter Island school district

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

VOTING

Noon to 9 p.m. at Shelter Island School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes an $11,714,448 budget for 2018-19, a 3.42 percent increase from the current $11,327,228. The tax levy would increase 2.09 percent, from $10,131,788 to $10,343,159.

The increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.09 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on a single-family home with an average price of $850,000 are expected to increase 2.09 percent, from $2,415.87 to $2,466.53.

The proposed budget includes an average 4.41 percent salary increase for teachers, stemming from a 2 percent contractual raise and a half-step increase.

District website:

edline.net/pages/shelter_island_ufsd

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Kathleen Lynch is running unopposed for one of two seats in the at-large election. The board’s other vacancy will be filled by a write-in candidate. Incumbent Susan Binder is not seeking re-election.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

James Ryan, 25, of Oakdale, who was arrested Court throws out conviction in crash that killed cop
John Venditto arrives at the federal courthouse in Analyst: Town withheld information on Singh’s loans
Long Island, Tennessee, an island in the Holston Tennessee city stakes claim to Long Island iced tea
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie at the Capitol in Assembly to vet AG candidates in public
Nassau County police found a seal on East Seals rescued from LI beaches amid ‘Pup Season’
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas last month Nassau DA faces obstacles as special prosecutor