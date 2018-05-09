Shelter Island school district

VOTING

Noon to 9 p.m. at Shelter Island School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes an $11,714,448 budget for 2018-19, a 3.42 percent increase from the current $11,327,228. The tax levy would increase 2.09 percent, from $10,131,788 to $10,343,159.

The increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.09 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.

School taxes on a single-family home with an average price of $850,000 are expected to increase 2.09 percent, from $2,415.87 to $2,466.53.

The proposed budget includes an average 4.41 percent salary increase for teachers, stemming from a 2 percent contractual raise and a half-step increase.

edline.net/pages/shelter_island_ufsd

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Kathleen Lynch is running unopposed for one of two seats in the at-large election. The board’s other vacancy will be filled by a write-in candidate. Incumbent Susan Binder is not seeking re-election.