Long IslandEducation

Shoreham-Wading River school district

By Craig Schneider
VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoreham-Wading River High School Auxiliary Gym.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a budget of $74,776,072 for 2018-19, a 0.95 percent increase from the current $74,074,572. The tax levy would decrease 0.50 percent, from $53,388,990 to $53,120,215.

This decrease is equal to the district’s tax cap limit of -0.50 percent, so a simple majority is needed to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house would be $8,532.19, a decrease of 0.39 percent from the current $8,565.44.

The district plans step increases in teacher salaries but could not be more specific because negotiations are ongoing.

The proposed budget includes the hiring of an additional psychologist, increased elementary and secondary clubs, an increase in high school electives and expansion of the science and engineering program.

The proposed budget would also include plans to increase AP and international baccalaureate classes, as well as art and music programs.

District website:

swrschools.org/

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Robert Rose and James Smith are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are 3 years.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

