Shoreham-Wading River school district

VOTING

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoreham-Wading River High School Auxiliary Gym.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a budget of $74,776,072 for 2018-19, a 0.95 percent increase from the current $74,074,572. The tax levy would decrease 0.50 percent, from $53,388,990 to $53,120,215.

This decrease is equal to the district’s tax cap limit of -0.50 percent, so a simple majority is needed to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family house would be $8,532.19, a decrease of 0.39 percent from the current $8,565.44.

The district plans step increases in teacher salaries but could not be more specific because negotiations are ongoing.

The proposed budget includes the hiring of an additional psychologist, increased elementary and secondary clubs, an increase in high school electives and expansion of the science and engineering program.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The proposed budget would also include plans to increase AP and international baccalaureate classes, as well as art and music programs.

District website:

swrschools.org/

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Robert Rose and James Smith are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are 3 years.