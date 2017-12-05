Three young scientists from the Half Hollow Hills school district will find out Tuesday whether their project is among the top national award-winners in the 2017 Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology.

Juniors Jillian Parker, of Half Hollow Hills High School West, and Arooba Ahmed and Jiachen Lee, both of Half Hollow Hills High School East, are competing as a team in the prestigious contest’s national finals in Washington. All are 16.

Their research, conducted during the summer at Stony Brook University, investigated the use of cell division as a way to reduce the effects of diseases such as cancer, Huntington’s disease and Alzheimer’s. The trio found a previously unknown role for the protein CCDC11 in the cell division process and hope to further the research to study the spread of viruses.

Ahmed, Lee and Parker gave a 12-minute presentation Monday before judges in an amphitheater at the Marvin Center at The George Washington University.

The experience was “really exhilarating,” Ahmed said in an interview Monday. “We were ready to give all the information out. We were excited to share it.”

The three are among 21 national finalists who made presentations Sunday and Monday.

Six teams of two- or three people are vying for a shared $100,000 top prize. Six individuals are competing in a separate category, also with a $100,000 grand prize. For those on teams, prize money is shared.

Second place is awarded a $50,000 prize. The remaining projects are awarded $25,000 each.

Parker said Monday that she is “feeling excited, just to find out how we did. No matter what place we get, we’re definitely going to be very happy to make it this far and have this experience, and just to see where our research will finally put us.”

The teammates said they have benefited from meeting with like-minded students and observing their presentations.

“It was really enjoyable to see what other people have done,” Lee said.

A total of more than 1,800 projects were submitted to this year’s competition.

Last year, Half Hollow Hills West senior Alice Wu and her two out-of-state teammates placed fifth and shared a $20,000 scholarship.