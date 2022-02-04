South Country school officials warn of property tax hike of nearly 8%

South Country school officials have raised the prospect of a near-8% hike in property taxes for the upcoming 2022-23 school year unless the district can obtain an extension of debt payments or some other form of financial relief.

District administrators cautioned that weeks of expenditure review lie ahead, before the district settles on a final tax figure. But at a board meeting Tuesday night, those officials announced that the highest allowable figure next year under state law would be 7.76%.

South Country's tax issue stems from a complexity in the state's system for helping districts pay for school building renovations. Under that system, South Country's state aid for renovations is due to plunge from $9.3 million in the current school year to $3.7 million next year, leaving this district of modest wealth with a funding hole to fill.

On Tuesday, the district's superintendent, Joseph Giani, told board members that the South Country's current budget problems could be traced back to decisions made during an earlier crisis in 2005, and that the district should now concentrate on contacting state lawmakers and seeking their assistance.

"I think we need to focus on our next steps," Giani said.

Several school board trustees expressed shock and outrage over the looming revenue gap, which has only come to light in recent weeks.

"How did we not know that?" said one board member, Cheryl Felice. "I can't wrap my head around."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Another trustee, Chris Picini, noted that the district had refinanced its bond debt in 2015 and 2016 to save money on interest payments, and questioned why the possibility of an eventual drop-off in state aid to help with those payments had not been discussed then.

"So I guess I'm struggling, and I'm sure the community is going to struggle with why this wasn't caught then," Picini said. "It's really troubling at this point."

New York's tax-cap law sets a statewide baseline restriction on annual increases in taxation, and the limit for 2022-23 is 2%. However, the law provides exemptions for certain types of expenses including payments on bond loans for school renovations, and South Country has borrowed more than $100 million for that purpose since 2005.

Such loans typically can be paid off over 20 years. The state, on the other hand, provides financial assistance to districts in paying these debts for 15 years — a scheduling mis-match that has produced a sudden crisis for South Country.