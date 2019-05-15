South Huntington

BUDGET

SPENDING $173,351,959, a 1.67 percent increase from the current $170,505,675.

TAX LEVY 2.87 percent increase, from $114,599,696 to $117,893,441. This is equal to the district’s 2.87 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.5 percent salary increase for teachers and an average step increase of 2.72 percent.

WHEN | WHERE

3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Walt Whitman High School. www.shufsd.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Laura B. Carey and Nicholas R. Ciappetta are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.