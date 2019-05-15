TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Long IslandEducation

South Huntington

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
Print

BUDGET

SPENDING $173,351,959, a 1.67 percent  increase from the current $170,505,675.

TAX LEVY 2.87 percent  increase, from $114,599,696 to $117,893,441. This is equal to the district’s 2.87 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval. 

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.5 percent salary increase for teachers and an average step increase of 2.72 percent.

WHEN | WHERE

3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Walt Whitman High School. www.shufsd.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Laura B. Carey and Nicholas R. Ciappetta are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Kai Wagner, aka Mermaid Pearl, swims in 2018 Newsday takes top honors in NY Press Club awards
Contractors add a new coat of paint onto Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and De Blasio enters 2020 race for president
Jared Kushner, shown in 2018, devised an immigration 1600: Trump's immigration plan a likely loser
The Rev. Sarah Bigwood, who started her career Oldest Presbyterian church: New female vision
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search