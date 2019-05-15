BUDGET

SPENDING $71,908,015, a 2.09 percent increase from the current $70,436,192.

TAX LEVY 3.21 percent increase, from $56,871,237 to $58,699,051. This is within the district’s 3.65 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS The teacher contract is under negotiation.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 3 authorizes the extension of the district's bus fleet replacement fund for another 10 years. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 4 authorizes spending $380,000 from that replacement fund to purchase three new buses. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 5 authorizes using $1.8 million in capital reserve funds for climate control repairs at Southampton Elementary School and Southampton Intermediate School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 6 asks voters to authorize a $404,314 contract with the Southampton Youth Association for a recreation program. The tax levy includes the cost of this proposition.

Proposition 7 asks voters for permission to enter into a $235,000 contract with the Southampton Historical Museum for services. The tax levy includes the cost of this proposition.

WHEN | WHERE

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Southampton Intermediate School, music room. southamptonschools.org

CANDIDATES

Leslie Duroseau, Meesha Johnson, Charles A. Styler and incumbent Donald J. King are running for two seats, elected at-large. Incumbent Roberta O. Hunter is not seeking re-election. Terms are four years.

Donald J. King

BACKGROUND King, 62, is a lifelong district resident. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from SUNY Plattsburgh and manages a private club in Southampton. King is a volunteer with the Southampton Fire Department. His three sons graduated from the district. He first was elected in 2005 and has served as board president for the past five years.

KEY ISSUE Addressing achievement gaps among the district's demographics is a top issue, he said. King noted the district's social studies curriculum has recently expanded sections on the history of the Shinnecock Indian Nation to reflect the student population. The district is contracted to educate the tribe's 120 school-age children. Maintaining the district's financial stability is important as well, he said.

Leslie Duroseau

BACKGROUND Duroseau, 51, has lived in the district for nine years. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from York College and is a pastor at Hamptons United Methodist Church in Southampton. Her daughter is a senior in the district and her son, Jalai Duroseau, works as a counselor at Southampton Intermediate School. She serves on the Southampton Town Anti-Bias Task Force and the Eastern Long Island Chapter of the NAACP.

KEY ISSUE Addressing the social, emotional and educational needs of Southampton's diverse student body is important for Duroseau. She said she would like to see better communication on diversity between the district, parents and the community, as well as a better understanding of the role trauma can play in a child's learning experience. "How do we deal with those who are more marginalized in a location such as the Hamptons, where there are so many people of wealth," she said.

Meesha Johnson

BACKGROUND Johnson, 42, has lived in the district for 39 years and is a member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation. She works as a program director and substance abuse counselor and is pursuing a master's in social work from Stony Brook University. Johnson, who is blind, serves on the Suffolk County Disabilities Advisory Commitee, the county's Native American Affairs Advisory Board and the Southampton Town Anti-Bias Task Force. Her daughter is a senior in the district.

KEY ISSUE Johnson said she would like to be a voice for the tribe on the board as incumbent Roberta Hunter, a tribe member, is not seeking re-election. Top issues for her are advocating for students with disabilities and strengthening mental health programs offered through the district. "I intend on being an effective voice for any and all underserved communities," she said.

Charles A. Styler

BACKGROUND Styler, 79, first moved to the district in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957, serving for nearly four years and obtaining a GED from the former United States Armed Forces Institute in Madison, Wisconsin. His career ranges from serving as the chief communications specialist aboard U.S. Naval vessels as a Merchant Marine officer to his current role producing video for Southampton public access station SEA-TV. His four children graduated from the district and his grandson currently is a student in the district.

KEY ISSUE "School safety is now at the top of my list," said Styler, who said local police departments should partner with schools on emergency situation drills. He supports recently passed state legislation authorizing cameras on school buses to catch drivers who illegally pass the buses. Styler also favors consolidation of district administrator positions.