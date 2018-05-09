Southampton school district

VOTING

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Southampton Intermediate School

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $70,436,192 budget for 2018-19, a 2.31 percent increase from the current $68,847,113

The tax levy would rise by 3.31 percent, from $55,291,498 to $57,121,237.

This increase is equal to the district’s 3.76 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home are expected to decrease by 1.8 percent from $3,516.32 to $3,453.08.

The proposed budget includes a .75 percent contractual increases for teachers. New staff includes three full time employee for social emotional learning at three district schools and one 1.5 full time employee security staff.

District website:

southamptonschools.org/

THE CANDIDATES

Michael Medio and Charles Styler are running for the at-large seat of board member Heather McCallion, who resigned before her term expired and is not seeking reelection.

Michael G. Medio

BACKGROUND: Medio, 53, has lived in the district for 51 years. He is a retired Southampton village police sergeant and currently owns a property management company in Water Mill. He is a 1988 Suffolk County Police Academy graduate and Southampton High School class of 1983. He is the past treasurer, vice president and president of the Southampton Village PBA. He is past treasurer for the Suffolk County Police Conference. He has two children in district schools.

ISSUES: The most important issue facing the district, he said, is school safety and security. “I will draw on a 26 year police career in helping to develop a safety and security plan for all schools.”

Charles Styler

BACKGROUND: Styler, 78, has lived in the district for 69 years. He works part-time for the town of Southampton as an audio-visual technician. He is a Navy veteran and licensed Merchant Marine officer. He’s a past media relations representative and adviser to the Southampton Village mayor on cable television issues and the past secretary and current member of the North Sea Community Association, Inc. He said he was in charge of communications and electronic systems including radar systems aboard U.S. Naval research vessels on multiple occasions. He is married with four children who went through the district and one grandchild currently enrolled in district schools.

ISSUES: The most important issue facing the district, he said, are the safety and security of students. He would like to see the district work with local police and school staff to create a workable procedure and program for safety and security. He would also like to see the construction of a new administration facility and wants the district to learn more about “next generation learning standards,” formerly known as Common Core, and how it would affect students, parents and teachers.