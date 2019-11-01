TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Southampton student gives back to community

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
A Southampton student with a passion for community service has been tackling tasks ranging from volunteering at a local ambulance company to offering online support for victims of sexual assault.

Vimarsha Sital, a senior at Southampton High School, volunteers weekly with the Southampton Volunteer Ambulance, where her work includes transporting various equipment and materials. She also runs the Instagram page WeSaidNoMore, which she launched in 2018. 

The Instagram page, which has about 500 followers, shares various facts and uplifting posts for sexual assault victims.

"It's the most powerful thing I've done," Sital, 17, said of the social media page. "It's a way for people to not feel alone."

Sital also speaks six languages — English, Spanish, Dutch, Hindi, Hindustani and Sranan Tongo — and has served as president for the past three years of her school's Bilingual Buddies Club, which tutors younger students. 

Her various efforts and achievements earned her the designation of Rotary Student of the Month for October by the Rotary Club of Southampton.

"The feeling you get when you know you helped someone is really rewarding," Sital said. "Everyone needs help once in a while."

In addition, Sital is a member of her school's girls varsity tennis teams. She also boxes at Hill Street Boxing in Southampton and has served as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

