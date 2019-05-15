BUDGET

SPENDING $30,603,000, a 2.07 percent increase from the current $29,981,000.

TAX LEVY 2.97 percent increase, from $26,414,500 to $27,200,000. This is within the district’s 3.02 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Compensation is estimated and subject to negotiations. The proposed budget increases from one to two the number of full-time school security guards. The district contracts out for security; these are not district employees.

WHEN | WHERE

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Southold Junior/Senior High School gymnasium. www.southoldufsd.com

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Judi Fouchet is running unopposed for the seat, elected at-large. The term is three years.