Southold
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $30,603,000, a 2.07 percent increase from the current $29,981,000.
TAX LEVY 2.97 percent increase, from $26,414,500 to $27,200,000. This is within the district’s 3.02 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Compensation is estimated and subject to negotiations. The proposed budget increases from one to two the number of full-time school security guards. The district contracts out for security; these are not district employees.
WHEN | WHERE
3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Southold Junior/Senior High School gymnasium. www.southoldufsd.com
CANDIDATES
Incumbent Judi Fouchet is running unopposed for the seat, elected at-large. The term is three years.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.