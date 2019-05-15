BUDGET

SPENDING $29,692,160, a 2.83 percent increase from the current $28,873,698.

TAX LEVY 3.25 percent increase, from $25,751,940 to $26,589,533. This is equal to the district's 3.25 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 3.27 percent average increase. No changes to programs are planned.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 seeks voter approval to spend up to $135,000 plus interest over five years to buy a full-size bus and a pickup truck, with the cost to be deferred to the 2020-21 budget. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

1 to 9 p.m. at Springs School Library. www.springsschool.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents David Conlon and Amy Rivera along with Deborah Goodman and Joseph Sullivan are seeking two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

David Conlon

BACKGROUND Conlon, 47, is a real estate agent on the East End and has lived in the district for 10 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Vermont in Burlington. After college, he played professional basketball for two years in Europe. He has two children in district schools and one attending high school in East Hampton. Conlon is a board member of Hoops 4 Hope, a local nonprofit that raises money for blighted areas of southern Africa. He is seeking his second term.

KEY ISSUE He wants to see through the two phases of the capital project, Phase I starting this summer when school ends in June with construction on a nitrogen-reducing septic system and new roof, then continuing in the future with work on a new gym and classrooms and renovations to existing space. "We got a grant so we could do this right and put in a system we could all be proud — with the groundwater as high as it is, it's a really big thing."

Deborah Goodman

BACKGROUND Goodman, 67, is what she calls "semiretired" and works part time with Project Most, an after-school program. She formerly was involved in financial and business management with Black & Decker and Starbucks. She moved to the village full time four years ago after being a part-time resident for 20 years. She graduated from Fort Lewis College. Her husband works for Bridgehampton School.

KEY ISSUE "Because of my professional experience in the financial arena, I can bring a fresh set of eyes to the budget that is continuing to grow and offer my expertise to see what we can bring into line. I have the skills to bring harmony among a group. Springs School needs a new environment, both for the staff and children."

Amy Rivera

BACKGROUND Rivera, 49, is deputy tax receiver for the Town of East Hampton and has lived in the district 31 years. An East Hampton High School graduate, she is a former vice president of the Civil Service Employees Association in the Town of East Hampton. Her three children are district school graduates, and her daughter, Amanda, now teaches fifth grade at Springs School. Rivera served for eight years as treasurer of Springs School PTA when her children were in school. She is seeking her second term.

KEY ISSUE Rivera did not return phone calls seeking comment. In a statement, she said space is the biggest issue. "I want to give all students the opportunities such as sports, theater, robotics and other clubs to round out their academics, as well as to make sure our special needs students have everything they need to be successful and feel included."

Joseph Sullivan

BACKGROUND Sullivan, 34, is a general contractor and project manager for a custom homebuilder. He is an East Hampton graduate and has lived in the district for six years. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics at Hamilton College and is a founder and board member of Montauk Brewing Co. His wife is a teacher in the district. He has three young children, one of whom attends pre-K in the district.

KEY ISSUE Sullivan would work to achieve balance between being budget conscious and remaining attentive to the needs of students, faculty and the community. "I have a vested interest in the long-term future of Springs School and want to be a facilitator in making it the best place for all involved." He also would like to make sure everything moves smoothly with minimal disruption during the upcoming construction project.