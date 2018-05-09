TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Springs school district

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday
Print

VOTING

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Springs School library.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $28,873,698 budget for 2018-19, a 2.71 percent increase from the current $28,113,087. The tax levy would increase 2.98 percent, from $25,033,528 to $25,778,825.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.98 percent, so a simple majority is required to approve the budget.

School taxes on a house with an estimated value of $600,000 would increase 2.88 percent, from $6,083.45 to $6,258.88.

The proposed budget includes a 3.4 percent step increase for teachers.

The spending plan calls for the addition of a school security officer and the reduction of four teaching assistants. The district also would extend its preschool program from 2.5 hours to 4 hours a day, add another fifth-grade section and maintain current instructional and student services.

Voters will consider a proposition for a three-year installment purchase agreement for two 12-passenger, handicapped-accessible vans and the installation of security cameras in buses at a first-year cost of up to $55,000. That expenditure would be deferred to the 2019-20 budget. The estimated three-year price tag is $150,000 plus interest.

District website:

springsschool.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbent Barbara Dayton is running unopposed for an at-large seat. The term is three years.

By Kay Blough Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

The Bethpage Water District and tower. Bethpage Water to shut three sites over plume concerns
Gabrielle Anzalone, 18, a senior at Lindenhurst High Teen disciplined for gun walkout runs for school board
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie at the Capitol in Assembly to vet AG candidates in public
Bryan and Helen Savage, Comsewogue High School's Prom king and queen fall in love… 8 years later
State Sen. Elaine Phillips, seen on Jan. 12, GOP women: Schneiderman should donate funds
Retired Hempstead Village Police Chief James Russo, 72, Ex-police, fire chief who battled gangs dies