TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Newsday panel discusses how best to test students during the pandemic

Education experts discuss what standardized testing could (and should) look like this year, following cancellations and changes in 2020 caused by the pandemic.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

While state education officials ask for a federal waiver exempting standardized testing for some grades a second year, educators say exams remain an important barometer of learning — especially during the pandemic.

Long Island Regent Roger Tilles, speaking Wednesday during a Newsday Live webinar, said state officials are pursuing the cancellation for grades three through eight due to challenges faced by school districts and students during the ongoing health crisis.

But Francisco Miguel Araiza, director of research and policy with The Education Trust New York, said his organization has conducted statewide polls of parents who have by about 90% said they still support standardized testing.

He said the state tests are important, especially during the pandemic, because of the information educators can glean from them.

"It’s vital to understand what the real academic impacts of the pandemic have been, how they differ across districts, schools and student groups," Araiza said. "And it’s going to be key to fulfilling our fundamental responsibility to provide families with consistent, accurate information about whether their children are making real progress."

Wednesday’s webinar was moderated by Newsday columnist Lane Filler. It also featured Joseph Coniglione, assistant superintendent with the Comsewogue School District.

Tilles said studies are showing that remote learning is not as effective as face-to-face instruction. He said he wanted the state to move away from the Regents exams, which can prevent some students from graduating if they don’t pass them.

"… We will, I think, move to not have the actual Regents tests. And ask districts, as we did last year, to create their own growth tests that students should be measured against within their own district."

Coniglione said there are circumstances that some students face, especially now, that could prevent them from doing their best on Regents exams.

"We’ve had students who have unfortunately lost a parent, two or three days before an exam," he said. "To have them come in and sit for a global Regents exam and write their essays that they need to write correctly, and appropriately, it’s just can’t happen," he said. "There are outside factors that can prohibit students from being successful."

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

Exemption records are stacked at the Nassau County Nassau scrambles to notify veterans, clergy of tax overcharges
The NYPD saw more retirements in 2020 than NYPD: Cops retiring at rates not seen in 6 years
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen earlier this week Cuomo: NY lifting restrictions in former 'hot spots,' including on LI
Christopher Ortiz, 27, of Huntington, is shown in Feds: Man arrested in Huntington charged in Capitol riot
Key among the recommendations made to the MTA MTA watchdog says agency behind on making overtime fixes
A neighborhood of houses in Mineola is seen Advocate: Report shows NY taking housing bias seriously
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search