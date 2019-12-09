ALBANY — The state’s Board of Regents called Monday for a $2 billion expansion of statewide school aid for the 2020-21 academic year — far more than elected state lawmakers have been willing or able to provide in the recent past.

The proposal represents a hike of more than 7% in total assistance to public schools, which now totals $27.5 billion statewide. The bulk of that increase — $1.9 billion — would be in the form of so-called “foundation aid” that gives extra weighting to school districts with large numbers of students who are impoverished or speak languages other than English.

The aid-expansion plan put forth by state Education Department staffers got nods of agreement at a Monday morning meeting of the Regents, a 17-member board that sets much of the state’s education policy. The board is expected Tuesday to formally adopt the plan, which is similar to proposals made in prior years.

Still, skepticism was voiced over whether the proposal would have much practical effect in changing the minds of lawmakers, who have predicted a tight budget year ahead. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has spoken of a potential multibillion-dollar deficit that will need to be closed.

“Where do we think the money’s coming from?” asked a veteran board member, Regent Kathleen Cashin of Brooklyn.

One staffer, Brian Cechnicki, the department’s director of education finance, responded that prospects of aid growth remain uncertain. “I think we’ll have to wait and see what’s coming up in January,” he said.

Cuomo next month is scheduled to present his annual state budget plan to legislators, who under law must approve a final package by April 1.

Typically, requests for state financial assistance from the public school lobby take on the form of wish lists, rather than precise estimates of what money is actually expected.

At this time last year, for example, one lobby group, the New York State Education Conference Board, called for a statewide aid hike of $2.2 billion. Four months later, the State Legislature, under pressure from Cuomo, settled for less than half that amount — just a shade over $1 billion.

School leaders on Long Island and elsewhere contend, nonetheless, that it is important to spotlight their financial needs, even if the state happens to be short of extra cash. Those leaders point out that they are dealing with state restrictions on how much funding they can raise through local property taxes — limitations known as “caps” — and that this makes them more dependent on Albany’s support.

“We all see the need for the state to hold up its side of the bargain,” said Joseph Dragone, assistant superintendent for business and administration in the Roslyn district. Dragone, who has more than 30 years’ experience in school finance, conducts an annual survey of district spending plans in the Nassau-Suffolk region.

At the state level, finances are expected to be tight during the 2020-21 school year. On Nov. 22, the state’s Division of the Budget forecast that Medicaid spending alone would exceed allowable limits by $4 billion, unless needed steps were taken to postpone some health care payments while also containing costs in other ways.