Long IslandEducation

Proposed state aid for Long Island school districts 2022-23

A Hempstead High School classroom on Sept. 2,

A Hempstead High School classroom on Sept. 2, 2020. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Newsday Staff
State funding aid for Long Island schools would top $4 billion in the 2022-23 academic year, as Albany continues its push to provide quality education and pandemic relief in the region and statewide.

A Newsday analysis of Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budget proposal finds that the 124 school districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties would be due a hike in state aid exceeding $400 million, or 12%, for the second year in a row.

The extra payments are part of a three-year plan intended to provide full state funding for all school systems, even the poorest, by 2023-24.

In contrast, the governor's proposal would increase aid statewide by 7.2% to more than $30.7 billion and in New York City by 4.5% to more than $12.3 billion.

