Shannon Tahoe, the state’s interim education commissioner, has resigned, effective Aug.13, after a little more than eight months on the job, department officials said.

Tahoe is the third person to step down from the state’s top education post in the past 12 months, and will leave during a time when schools on Long Island and elsewhere face multiple challenges, including possible classroom reopenings in the fall. Schools here began shutting down in mid-March in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resignation was announced in a two-paragraph statement Thursday night by Betty Rosa, chancellor of the state’s Board of Regents, along with the Vice Chancellor Andrew Brown. The Regents are a 17-member board that appoint commissioners and set much of the state’s academic policy.

Rosa and Brown said the board will continue its search for a permanent commissioner, and expects to appoint another acting commissioner before Tahoe leaves in August.

“The Board and I thank Interim Commissioner Tahoe for her leadership during this unprecedented time,” the statement said. “When Ms. Tahoe took over the position, no one could have imagined that a global pandemic was on the horizon.

“Ms. Tahoe capably led the department through one of its most challenging times and proved herself as a dedicated and personable leader,” the statement continued. “Throughout her 14 years at the department, Ms. Tahoe served the Board of Regents and department well with her legal counsel on critical policy matters and key initiatives. We wish her well in her next chapter.”

Tahoe made no immediate comment. Before taking the job, Tahoe, an attorney, served as the education department’s acting chief counsel. She was appointed acting commissioner by unanimous vote, effective Nov. 16, at her current salary of $155,000 a year.

The education department, which oversees a wide range of institutions, including public and private schools, universities, colleges and libraries, has experienced a rapid turnover in leadership.

A former commissioner, Mary Ellen Elia, left for a job with a private educational consulting agency in August 2019. Elia was succeeded by former executive deputy commissioner Beth Berlin, who became acting commissioner but resigned in November and was succeeded by Tahoe.