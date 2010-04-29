State eyes suspected test tampering at Roosevelt schools

The state is investigating suspected test tampering in the Roosevelt school district, where outside monitors were on site this week at the district's three elementary schools to supervise testing and scoring of about 650 students.

While no test fraud has yet been charged, Albany education officials say their suspicions were aroused by "peculiarities" in scores on the state's English Language Arts tests administered in January 2009.

Big drop in scores

In that case, 89.5 percent of sixth-graders passed in Roosevelt's elementary schools, while only 60.3 percent of eighth-graders passed at the district's middle school. Scores do decline generally from elementary to middle school, but the Roosevelt drop was far sharper than in most Island districts.

Discovery of what the state describes as Roosevelt's "exceptionally" large score decline reflects the use of new statistical tracking systems put in place by New York and other states in recent years to combat cheating. New York's stepped-up monitoring was sparked in part by a 2007 scandal in Uniondale, when the entire district was placed on academic probation due to tampering with scores on Regents math exams.

Until recently, state officials responsible for Roosevelt's management had contended that elementary schools there were doing relatively well, and that academic problems were concentrated at the high school. Albany took over the 2,400-student district in 2001 - the only time the state has taken on the task of appointing a local district's top officials.

"I think we're forced, when we see something that looks out of the ordinary, to find out what's going on," said Roger Tilles of Great Neck, who represents Long Island on the state's Board of Regents. He has pushed for intensified monitoring of schools in general.

One longtime Roosevelt elementary principal, contacted by Newsday Thursday, insisted that testing at her school had been conducted properly.

"We followed the guidelines with every test procedure that they've given us," said Perletter Wright, principal of the Washington Rose Elementary School.

Wright referred Newsday's specific questions to the district's public relations representative, Vivian Isom.

Isom read a statement from Roosevelt's superintendent, Robert-Wayne Harris, who said the investigation was initiated by the State Education Department and that his office was "following directives."

As part of their investigation, state officials last month collected answer sheets from the 2009 tests and are now analyzing them. This week, Nassau BOCES officials, acting on the state's behalf, took over supervision of 2010 English testing and scoring in the district.

Outside proctors sent in

At each school, students tested in grades 3-5 were proctored by staffers other than their regular teachers.

Parents interviewed Thursday at the district's Ulysses Byas Elementary School expressed mixed feelings about the investigation. Some said it was appropriate, because rumors of test tampering had circulated for years.

Others noted, however, that their children became jittery when teachers were pulled out of classrooms and replaced by unfamiliar proctors. Some parents worry that such a change might hurt the students' performance.

"My daughter was so nervous," said Urana Hill, the mother of a third-grader.