State education officials Thursday reported a continuing uptick in graduation rates across New York, at a moment when those same authorities have launched a sweeping review of diploma requirements for students.

The statewide graduation rate for students in the Class of 2019 rose slightly to 83.4%, compared with 82.6% for the Class of 2018, officials said. The count is for teens who graduated after four years of high school, and includes those receiving their diplomas in August.

"While the continued upward trend in New York's graduation rate is encouraging, there remains work to be done," the state's interim education commissioner, Shannon Tahoe, said in a statement. She went on to say that her education department will continue addressing achievement gaps across the state.

At an Albany meeting earlier this week, department staffers outlined a revamped schedule for overhauling graduation requirements that is expected to take about two years to complete. The review will include a series of regional meetings across the state in March, including two on Long Island, where local school administrators, teachers and others will have an opportunity to present their views on how best to prepare students for college and careers.