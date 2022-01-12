TODAY'S PAPER
Hikes in school property taxes to be capped at 2%, state comptroller says

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli in New Hyde Park in 2019. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By John Hildebrand john.hildebrand@newsday.com
With inflation on the rise, state officials announced Wednesday that increases in school property taxes for the 2022-23 academic year would be capped at 2% — up from the current year's 1.23%.

Under the state's cap law, in effect since 2012, annual tax hikes for school districts and other local governments are limited to 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower. The last time the maximum hit 2% was 2019.

Still, that limit is below the inflation rate, which is running at 4.7%, according to the State Comptroller's Office.

"School district and municipal offices must remain fiscally cautious to stay under the cap as they prepare their budgets," Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement Wednesday. "Even with significant funding from the state and federal governments, school and local communities are faced with the rapid increase in inflation, pandemic surge and trying to retain and recruit employees."

School taxes are a major cost driver on Long Island, where they account for more than 60% of homeowners' property-tax bills. In recent years, increases in those taxes have been held relatively modest, due to a combination of state caps and low inflation.

Whether those restrictions can be maintained, with inflation now kicking up again, is an issue that state and municipal officials will have to grapple with in the months to come.

The 2% cap applies to 676 school districts across the state, including 124 in Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the fiscal year starting July 1. School districts will set their individual rates for voter approval in balloting scheduled for May. The cap also applies to 10 cities.

Under the cap law, districts seeking to exceed the 2% limit will be required to obtain consent from at least 60% of local voters.

John Hildebrand is Newsday's senior education writer and has covered school news and policy issues affecting Long Island for more than 40 years.

