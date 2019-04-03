Some digital ELA tests to resume Thursday

School districts across New York that are giving the digital English Language Arts exam will be able to resume administration of the test Thursday to students in the fifth and eighth grades, state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced Wednesday.

All schools can resume computer-based testing on Thursday and continue the tests on Friday for students in those two grades, the Education Department said in a news release.

On Thursday, the agency said, it will announce the plan for digital tests to be given in other grades for next week, beginning Monday.

The ELA is given in grades three through eight annually. Its administration is required by federal law.

The department halted the computer-based tests, or CBTs, on Tuesday and completely suspended the exams on Wednesday because of technological problems, with school officials saying students had difficulty logging in, were kicked off the system or were unable to submit completed tests.

The glitches and suspensions affected thousands of students across the state.

Both the computer-based tests and the traditional pencil-and-paper ELA tests are supposed to be given over two consecutive days. The Education Department sets the time frames within which school systems can administer the tests, and the local districts choose their testing dates.

The agency, in a news release Wednesday afternoon, said Questar Assessment Inc. "diagnosed the cause of Tuesday's testing disruptions and implemented corrective action to address the problems."

"There is no excuse for the difficulties experienced by schools administering computer-based testing,” Elia said in a statement. “We are holding Questar accountable for its failure to deliver the services required in our contract with them. In the past 30 hours, we have worked diligently to fix the system so we can provide a successful experience for all users."

At Elia's direction, teams from Questar’s parent company, ETS, and partner Microsoft Professional Services "independently reviewed and verified Questar’s diagnosis, analysis and action plan," the department's release said.

The agency said Questar’s database servers "ran out of free memory due to a high frequency of transactions occurring on the servers, which ultimately caused Tuesday’s testing disruptions. This caused a variety of problems for users, including inability to log into the testing system, inability to submit completed tests and users being kicked out of the system."

Check back for updates to this developing story.