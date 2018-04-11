State standardized testing was interrupted Wednesday morning in some schools giving the computer-based English Language Arts exam because of a technological glitch by state assessment vendor Questar Assessment Inc., the state Education Department said.

The company “experienced delays in the delivery of computer-based tests to students in some schools this morning,” state Education Department spokeswoman Emily DeSantis told Newsday in an emailed statement. “Questar has been working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

This week, thousands of students in grades three through eight across New York began taking the ELA — either the electronic version or the traditional pencil-and-paper form. The vast majority of districts and schools continue to give the paper-based test.

It was not immediately clear which schools or how many students were affected by the Questar glitch.

Statewide, 616 districts are offering computer-based ELA tests in some schools — and often only in some grades within schools.

On Long Island, 46 districts had chosen to give the electronic ELA in some grades.

A handful of systems on the Island — such as Fishers Island, Islip, Merrick, West Islip and Westhampton Beach — began computer-based testing Tuesday. Five districts, including Northport-East Northport, Massapequa, Remsenburg-Speonk, Sayville and Tuckahoe, had told Newsday they were scheduled to begin those tests on Wednesday.

The Education Department had directed districts to give both the computer-based test and paper-based ELA over two consecutive days.

“We have been in constant contact with schools and reminded them that there is flexibility built into the test schedule,” DeSantis said in her statment Wednesday. “At their discretion, schools are able to postpone this morning’s testing and resume testing later today or on another day.”

The state-designated time frame for districts to administer the computer-based ELA test started Tuesday and runs through April 17.

Statewide, more than 32,000 students took the ELA exam Tuesday via computer, according to the Education Department. The agency on Tuesday said while there were some calls to the support line asking for assistance with the computer-based test, all inquiries were quickly addressed.

This is the second year that districts have been able to offer computer-based state exams. The state eventually plans to move entirely to the electronic tests.