State: Digital English test halted after tech delays

The state Education Department on Tuesday issued a statewide halt on English Language Arts digital tests being given in grades three through eight in some public school districts after the system experienced technical delays.

It was not immediately clear how many Long Island schools that were giving the computer-based tests on Tuesday were affected. At least 16 districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties were slated to give the digital tests in at least some grades on Tuesday, according to a Newsday survey that drew responses from 92 of 123 systems with students in those grades.

The Syosset district sent a communication to parents that it had issues with the exams, which were being given in grades five through eight Tuesday, according to information the district earlier supplied to Newsday.

Education Department officials sent a statement advising schools that had not yet started testing Tuesday to have students instead take the tests on Wednesday.

“Questar's computer-based testing system experienced delays at some schools this morning. We are in contact with schools across the state and are keeping them informed. Despite these intermittent delays this morning, more than 60,000 test sessions have already been submitted today. All student data is automatically saved on the local device," Emily DeSantis, a department spokesman, said in an emailed statement.

"We are advising schools that have not yet started testing today to have students begin tomorrow. We have a nine-day testing window to allow flexibility for all CBT(computer-based testing) users to have the best testing experience," DeSantis said.

Tuesday marked the second potential day of digital testing statewide, with schools using the exam vendor Questar Assessment Inc. Some glitches also arose last year with the digital assessments.

“Questar Assessment Inc. is aware of intermittent delays with online testing at some schools in New York Tuesday," the company said in a statement. "Questar is proactively working with the NYSED and individual school districts to keep them informed. Despite some delays, approximately 60,000 test sessions were successfully submitted Tuesday morning.”

Districts giving the computer-based test, or CBT, have chosen two consecutive days to administer it within the time frame of Monday through April 8 — a period designated by the Education Department. The traditional paper-and pencil test can be given on two consecutive days of districts' choosing from Tuesday through Thursday.

New York State United Teachers, the state's largest teacher union, said it had received reports of "widespread failures."

"Despite claims to the contrary, clearly the state has not taken the actions needed to ensure that technological issues will not unduly burden students taking these already flawed state exams on computers," according to the group. "The state must immediately halt computer-based testing to ensure that our children will not be penalized because of the mistakes adults have made in rolling out this faulty system.”

Because of Tuesday's difficulties, the state PTA called on the state to review its contract with Questar, as well as the entire computer-based testing program.

"We hope today's problems do not affect children and know that districts and SED will do their best to ensure that Questar's failure put unnecessary stress and anxiety on children and that is not acceptable," the group said in a statement.

Last year, there was a technical problem on one ELA test day that caused delays for some students, who had difficulty logging in and connecting to the network. The Education Department required Questar to analyze the problem and devise a corrective plan.

Questar developed that technical improvement plan, the department has said, and was required to institute a series of changes to improve its capacity to handle the CBT administration "without any disruptions."

The digital version of the ELA is being given to elementary and middle school students in nearly one-quarter of the Island's districts this week — a big jump in the use of computer-based tests that is occurring statewide as well.

The majority of schools across the Island and the state still are giving the traditional paper-based exam in some grades, if not all. Some districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties are offering the ELA exam solely on the computer. Some are giving both types, the digital one for some grades and the paper-based test for others.

This week marked the start of the test season, with more than 1.1 million students across New York in grades three through eight expected to sit for exams in English Language Arts and in math this month and next. About 200,000 of those are in the Island's schools. Districts are required by federal law to give the exams in those grades annually.

Statewide, the number of schools participating in computer-based tests has grown from about 4 percent in 2017 — the first year they were offered — to more than one-fourth of schools statewide this year for both the ELA and math, the Education Department said.

The department set a goal to have all state assessments given in grades three through eight taken on computers by 2020.

Last year, 27 schools in 19 public school districts on Long Island gave the digital ELA in some grades, according to state figures. This year, that has risen to 66 public schools in 29 districts — 20 in Suffolk and nine in Nassau, according to the Education Department.

The state tests sparked a grassroots boycott movement both on the Island and statewide, with thousands of students refusing to take the tests. The increase in student opt-outs began in the spring 2013 test season and swelled significantly in 2015, driven by parent and teacher criticism. Many parent activists say the tests do not accurately measure student achievement and too much class time is devoted to test preparation.

Boycotts of the exams are expected to continue this week. Last year, nearly half of Long Island students who were eligible to take the ELA refused to do so, according to a Newsday survey that drew responses from 115 districts.

Jeanette Deutermann, lead organizer of the LI Opt Out movement, said in a statement Tuesday, "The reported major issues with computerized testing once again this year is no surprise. The continued incompetence of our State Education Department and the Questar testing company reinforces our call to parents to refuse to participate in this failed testing system."

In addition to Syosset, districts that were administering the digital exam in at least some grades on Tuesday, according to information the school systems earlier supplied at Newsday's request, were: Bayport-Blue Point, Bridgehampton, Floral Park-Bellerose, Islip, Longwood, Merrick, Mattituck-Cutchogue, Northport-East Nortthport, Remsenburg-Speonk, Riverhead, Sayville, West Babylon, West Islip, Westhampton Beach and William Floyd.