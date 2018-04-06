TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Chemical spill leads to evacuation at Stony Brook U.

Teachers and students left the chemistry building at

Teachers and students left the chemistry building at Stony Brook University after a chemical spill in a classroom on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A highly toxic and corrosive liquid chemical spilled in a Stony Brook University laboratory Thursday night, leading to an evacuation, university police said.

Students in the graduate chemistry building were conducting an experiment in a fourth-floor laboratory when an unexpected chemical reaction occurred shortly before 9 p.m., said Lawrence M. Zacarese, assistant chief of police and director of the university’s emergency management office.

Nitric acid spilled but was contained to a small area in the lab, he said.

The chemical is used in the manufacture of fertilizers, explosives and organic chemicals, according to the National Institutes of Health, and is corrosive to skin, mucous membranes, metals and other materials.

Police, fire marshals, volunteer firefighters and EMS responded and the building was evacuated.

An officer had to be treated for eye irritation but no other injuries were reported, Zacarese said.

He said first responders were wrapping up operations late Thursday night.

