The naming of Stony Brook University’s medical school as Renaissance School of Medicine, honoring $500 million in philanthropy over more than three decades from current and former employees of investment firm Renaissance Technologies, is awaiting State University of New York approval.

A resolution requesting the name change was approved at the last meeting of the Stony Brook University Council, the 10-member oversight and advisory board to the campus. Newsday obtained a copy of the resolution Thursday.

“Since 1982, Renaissance Technologies current and former employees, have been extraordinary supporters of Stony Brook University and its noble mission and these current and former employees — engaged, compassionate and committed community members — have been exceptionally involved in the growth of Stony Brook University and Stony Brook Medicine,” the resolution says.

It was signed and dated by Kevin Law, chairman of the Stony Brook University Council and president of the Long Island Association, a business development group. Law did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday.

Renaissance Technologies LLC, based in East Setauket, was founded by former Stony Brook University mathematics department chairman James Simons and reportedly is the highest grossing hedge fund in the world.

Simons and his wife, Marilyn, in 2011 donated $150 million to the university. At the time, it was the largest single donation ever given to a public university and included an initiative to encourage matching gifts.

About 110 former and current employees of Renaissance have donated $500 million to the university over the last 35 years, according to the resolution.

“The funds have benefited graduate students, undergraduate students, research, facilities — everything across the campus,” Dexter A. Bailey Jr., senior vice president for advancement, told the council at the Oct. 2 meeting on Stony Brook’s Southampton campus. Bailey also is executive director of the Stony Brook Foundation, the fundraising arm of the school.

The Stony Brook University Council meets four times a year. Its 10 members are appointed to seven-year terms by the governor. One student member is elected in alternating years from among the campus’ undergraduate and graduate students.

Karen Wishnia, an art history graduate student, is the current student representative. Wishnia, who cast the only dissenting vote, said she did not want the medical school’s name to be associated with Robert Mercer, the Renaissance co-chief executive who announced last week he is departing from the hedge fund.

“His political views are antithetical to the mission of Stony Brook University,” Wishnia told Newsday.

Mercer and his daughter, Rebekah, are prominent Republican donors who have given millions to political action committees to fund candidates in congressional races nationally and in some local campaigns.

They also have been linked to the funding of the Breitbart News website and the nationalist movement, which has drawn protests from residents in the Three Village area.

SBU has a total enrollment of about 25,000 students. The medical school has about 500 students. Any naming opportunities related to gifts of $1 million or more on a campus in the state university system requires the approval of the SUNY chancellor and the SUNY board of trustees, according to state guidelines.

SUNY officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I believe this is the first time the community has ever seen this resolution,” said Myrna Gordon, a core member of the North Country Peace Group, the local activist organization that has held protests for years outside the entrance to Renaissance Technologies’ Route 25A. Recently, the group’s focus has been on the Mercers’ involvement with Breitbart and the alt-right movement.

The group is against the renaming of the medical school and is angry about the lack of transparency in the process, Gordon said.

“No one — people at the hospital, educators, students and anyone in the community — had ever heard of this proposal at all unless you were a member of the university’s inner circle,” she said.