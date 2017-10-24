A team of doctors, nurses and specialists from Stony Brook Medicine headed to Puerto Rico on Tuesday for two weeks to volunteer to help people still suffering after Hurricane Maria and to relieve other medical personnel there.

The 23-member group includes specialists in emergency medicine, surgery and pediatrics and is part of a regional team of about 75 health care professionals in the state.

Dr. Richard Scriven, a pediatric surgeon and Emergency Medical Service specialist at Stony Brook, said in an interview as he was waiting for the plane to depart from Kennedy Airport that such an effort represents just the type of opportunity he went to medical school for.

“I’ve been on surgical missions in Ecuador and Africa, but no disaster relief missions,” said Scriven, 52, who lives in Stony Brook and is a volunteer firefighter there. He said the group would be relieving other medical personnel in Puerto Rico and he expected to work 12-hour days for two weeks.

Eric Niegelberg, associate director for emergency services and medicine at Stony Brook, said the effort is part of an agreement between all 50 states and Puerto Rico and Guam and allows participants to request medical assistance in disasters.

“The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico made a request that goes to the various states and [New York] mobilized resources that Puerto Rico said would be helpful,” Niegelberg said. Other members of the New York State group going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday include staff from New York-Presbyterian Hospital and the University of Rochester Medical Center, he added.

Niegelberg said the team from Stony Brook will help relieve another team of 77 health care professionals from New York State that were deployed to Puerto Rico about two weeks ago and will be returning on Thursday.

The new team will spend Wednesday getting briefed by the team returning home and the new team will be back “on or about November 8,” Niegelberg said.

About 100 Stony Brook staffers volunteered for the team leaving Tuesday, according to a hospital spokesman, Greg Filiano. He said there was a great desire to be of help.

Scriven said some members of his team would be staying in a closed wing of a hospital in Puerto Rico while others would be living in tents.

“It’s really gratifying to help others — helping people in need as a physician,” Scriven said. “After 30 years [as a doctor] it rejuvenates the sense of why I wanted to go into the medical field initially.”

Others on the Stony Brook team include Dr. Rolando Valenzuela, an emergency medicine specialist who has extensive international emergency medicine relief mission experience; and Amanda Eloma, a pharmacist who brings expertise to sort out the medication needs once in Puerto Rico.