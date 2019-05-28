Stony Brook University President Dr. Samuel L. Stanley Jr. is leaving after nearly a decade to serve as president of Michigan State University, officials from both schools said Tuesday.

Stanley, 65, will take charge of a 50,000-student university that has been led by a string of acting or interim presidents since the January 2018 resignation of Lou Anna Simon, who quit amid fallout over former campus Dr. Larry Nassar's molestation of hundreds of female gymnasts and other athletes under the guise of treatment.

Michigan State's Board of Trustees unanimously elected Stanley to serve as the university's 21st president, said Dianne Byrum, chairwoman, MSU board of trustees.

“Dr. Stanley is an empowering, compassionate and thoughtful leader, who will work tirelessly alongside our students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees and broader Spartan community to meet the challenges we face together and build our future,” Byrum said.

Last August, the trustees appointed an 18-member search committee, co-chaired by Byrum and Melanie Foster, an MSU trustee. Stanley begins his term Aug. 1.

“MSU is one of the world’s leading research universities, and I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and the Presidential Search Committee that so ably represented the entire MSU community for giving me the opportunity to serve this great institution,” Stanley said in the statement posted on MSU’s website. "I know the Spartan community has been profoundly troubled by the events of the past years that have shaken confidence in the institution. We will meet these challenges together, and we will build on the important work that has already been done to create a campus culture of diversity, inclusion, equity, accountability and safety that supports all of our endeavors.”

Stanley oversaw Stony Brook as the university grew to more than 26,000 students and more than 2,700 faculty members with 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs. Friday, he helped honor the largest graduating class in the school's history at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. At commencement, after receiving the class gift for $21,614.55, Stanley announced that he and his wife, Dr. Ellen Li, matched the gift dollar for dollar.

Tuesday morning, in a note to faculty, students and staff, he said he was extraordinarily grateful to the chancellor, SUNY Board of Trustees, the Stony Brook Foundation, and the Stony Brook Council for the privilege of working for the university.

“Together we have accomplished amazing things, and I am particularly proud of the work all of us have done in improving student success, eliminating differences between our student populations in graduation rates, growing sponsored research expenditures to new highs, exceeding goals in fundraising, significantly improving our health care enterprise, strengthening our relationship with Brookhaven National Laboratory, hitting all-time highs in our national rankings, and committing our university to an international leadership role in social mobility, diversity, inclusiveness and equity,” he said.

His note said that Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson and the SUNY board of trustees will make a decision on the interim president.

Stanley has served as president of Stony Brook since 2009 and has nearly 15 years of higher education leadership experience. After earning his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, he completed his resident-physician training at Massachusetts General Hospital. He then went to Washington University in St. Louis for a fellowship in infectious diseases, eventually becoming a professor in the Departments of Medicine and Molecular Microbiology and one of the nation’s highest recipients of NIH funding. He was appointed vice chancellor for research at Washington University in 2006, serving in that position until he was appointed president at Stony Brook.

Over his tenure, Stony Brook University met and exceeded its capital campaign goal, raising $630.7 million. University officials largely attributed the recent campaign's success to momentum gained from the $150 million gift from the Simons Foundation and former math department chair James Simons and his wife, Marilyn, in fall 2011. James Simons, a billionaire, in the '80s founded the East-Setauket-based Renaissance Technologies, an investment company incubated at Stony Brook. Earlier this year, Marilyn Simons, who earned a Ph.D. in economics from Stony Brook, made a historic $25 million gift to spur more representation of women and individuals of color in the economics field.

Kevin Law, president and CEO of the Long Island Association, said that Stanley helped Stony Brook become “the flagship of the SUNY system and brought Stony Brook on par with the finest public universities in the country and, in addition, he made Stony Brook an integral part of the region’s economic development efforts.”

