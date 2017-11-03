Students in districts across Long Island were equipped with safety tips and know-how during National Fire Prevention Month in October.

In Bellmore, kindergartners at Charles A. Reinhard Early Childhood Center visited Bellmore Fire Department’s Engine Co. 2, where they learned the importance of smoke detectors and a family escape plan. They also boarded a fire truck, watched a fireman put on his gear and learned to “stop, drop and roll.”

“The firefighter is always your friend, because friends help friends,” Bellmore Fire Chief Thomas Stoerger said to the children.

At Lee Road Elementary School in Wantagh, students practiced exit drills for the home using a “smoke house” brought by the Wantagh Fire Department. The kids also learned what to do when smoke fills a room, including getting low to the floor, finding a window and shouting for help.

In Bethpage, children at Charles Campagne Elementary School operated a thermal-imaging camera and fire extinguisher under the guidance of two firefighter lieutenants. Students also received hats, bracelets and fire-themed activity books.

Kindergartners and first-graders at Elmont’s Clara H. Carlson Elementary School took part in activities that ranged from sitting inside a fire truck to spraying a fire hose during a visit from the Elmont Fire Department.

COUNTYWIDE

Math scholars

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eighty-seven students were named Long Island Young Scholars of Mathematics by the Institute of Creative Problem Solving for Gifted and Talented Students at SUNY Old Westbury. Selection means they are in the top one-tenth of 1 percent of math students in their grade Islandwide.

Students chosen from public school districts in Nassau County were: David Orlep, Baldwin; Andrew Brinton, Connor Gibson and Michelle Serban, Bellmore-Merrick; Ruchitha Channapatna and Suchitha Channapatna, Bethpage; Rahul Dawar, Viraj Jayam, Avinash Reddy and Emily Yagoda, East Williston; Diego Cadavid and Austin Crouchley, Garden City; Erin Wong, Charlie Yin and Andrea Zhou, Great Neck; Sneha Mary Abraham, Megan Cheng, Aveena Desai, Khushi Patel and Varun Thopcherneni, Herricks; Ariel Vilensky, Hewlett-Woodmere; Siddh Agarwal and Rafay Ejaz, Hicksville; Pratim Chowdhary, Natasha Kulviwat, Himani Mehta, Aadhithan Murugaverl, Chintan Nandu, Richard Ren, Joshua Tchou, Kelly Wang and Ethan Zhang, Jericho; and Maya Kubiak, Long Beach.

Others chosen in Nassau public school districts were: Alex Lu and Derek Lu, Manhasset; Dylan Boutin, Lucca Boutin, Wenny Cheng, Matthew Manevitz, Julia Perrino and Gabriel Wasserman, Mineola; Guranaad Kaur and Clayton Yu, New Hyde Park-Garden City Park; Jason Gutman and Charles Wang, Oceanside; Stephanie Vojvodich, Oyster Bay-East Norwich; Daniel Shemetov and Ella Soccoli, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Rajen Parekh, Tej Parekh, Masha Remsha and Julian White, Port Washington; Navdeep Kaur, Sewanhaka; Evan Cheng, Ethan Chiu, Siddharth Desai, Jordan Guo, Ashley Huang, David Liu and Taiyo Yoshida, Syosset; and Hannah Lee, Valley Stream 13.

Those chosen who attend private schools were: Ryan Carmody, Buckley Country Day School, Roslyn; Zachary Stoyer, Notre Dame School, Manhattan; and Vincent Yang, Long Island School for the Gifted in Huntington Station.

ISLANDWIDE

Poster winners

Five local students were among winners in the 2017 New York School Bus Safety Poster Contest, sponsored by the New York Association for Pupil Transportation and the Cyr Foundation.

The theme was “My Driver — My Safety Hero!”

Winners and their districts were: Hunter Koeppen, Longwood, third place, Division 2 (grades 3-5); Isabella Vallacis, West Babylon, first place, Division 3 (grades 6-8); Charles Albano, Wantagh, third place, Division 3; Jacob Brill, Longwood, first place, Division 4 (special education); and Lacey Kaufer, Nassau BOCES, second place, Division 4.

Vallacis’ and Brill’s first-place posters advanced to the contest’s national level.