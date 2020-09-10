The showdown between a William Floyd High School senior and administration officials reached a breaking point Thursday when the 17-year-old student went to school despite being on suspension for violating the district's coronavirus pandemic hybrid learning plan — and he was promptly arrested, later charged with criminal trespass.

On Tuesday, Maverick Stow went to school despite it being his scheduled day for remote learning and was issued a five-day suspension. On Wednesday, Stow returned to William Floyd despite the suspension — and was told by school officials he faced criminal trespass charges if he did so again.

On Thursday, in an exclusive interview with Newsday, Stow said he was he going to go to school knowing full well he would be arrested.

Minutes after the 6:50 a.m. video interview Stow did just that: he went to the high school, officials called the police at 7:10 a.m. — and Stow was arrested by Suffolk County officers.

Police took Stow to the Seventh Precinct in Shirley, where he was charged with third-degree criminal trespass. Stow was issued an appearance ticket returnable at a later date.

Asked why he was headed to school despite the suspension and threats of arrest, Stow told Newsday on Thursday: "Well, I’ve just been trying to go to school — and they’ve been consistently disallowing me to. I went the first day of school and they suspended me for five days. The second day of school they issued me a notice of criminal trespass … Well, today’s going to be the criminal trespassing. I’m going to go into school and they’re going to call the police and I’m going to be arrested this morning."

In a statement after Stow's arrest Thursday, a school spokesman said: "If Mr. Stow continues to try to access school grounds each day that we are open, we will close the high school — and its approximately 3,000 students — to all in-person learning and it will be all virtual for the foreseeable future."

"We are still in the midst of a pandemic and will abide by the regulations set in place by our government and health officials designed to keep our students and staff safe. As we have said, Mr. Stow’s rights as a student do not surpass the rights of any of our other 8,799 students," the statement from spokesman James Montalto said. " … Most of our in-person classes at the high school are at maximum capacity according to the square footage of each classroom."

Stow said his protest was against the so-called hybrid model instituted for the fall semester at William Floyd — the district is conducting three days of virtual learning, two days of in-person school attendance due to pandemic protocols — and his personal belief that students should attend five days a week and that the school can find a way to do so safely.

"I think we should be in school five days a week," he told Newsday, adding: "I’m doing this because I feel strongly that we should be in school five days a week, that we should have all the extracurricular activities that come with it. The sports, the clubs, uh the field trips, you know. Those are all very important to kids and their learning."

Stow told Newsday the reaction of fellow students has been "overwhelmingly positive."

"The reaction has been generally in most cases that students agree with me and they want to be in school five days a week," he said.

Asked early Thursday if he thought he be able to have dialogue with school administrators, Stow said: "Oh no, I think the administration is past talking to. They’ve made it very clear that they don’t want me on their property, but that’s not going to happen … My message today is that I'm going to go to school and, um, they’re going to disallow me to and my message is that if anyone feels as strongly as I do about this that they should join me and they should make it that the administration can’t ignore you any more.

"It is because of the education. I think that online education is inadequate … But it’s not just because of the education. It’s the sports, the socialization, the clubs. These are all things that are really important to us that they’ve taken away."

District officials said in a statement Wednesday that the hybrid schedule was needed for students to practice social distancing, and if Stow wanted to protest, he should take his advocacy to state elected officials.

Moreover, they said Stow was "insubordinate" to several school officials who asked him to leave the campus Wednesday, and at one point "squared up to a district official" and said he would have to be forcibly removed.

"His rights as a student do not surpass the rights of the other 8,799 students we have the privilege of educating," said the statement. "We take school safety seriously and since he has escalated this situation, the police are now involved."

On Wednesday, the teenager's mother, Nora Kaplan-Stow, agreed with her son's desire to attend classes on campus full-time.

“I’m 1,000% behind him,” Kaplan-Stow said. “I’m very proud of him. I support him for sticking up for something he feels passionately about.”

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 in Suffolk County and 25,000 across the state.

Asked if he was nervous about being arrested, Stow said: "No, not at all. I have excellent legal counsel."