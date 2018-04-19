Students at schools on Long Island and across the nation on Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of Columbine, one of the nation’s first mass school shootings, with walkouts and in-school events geared at keeping up pressure for action on gun violence and school safety issues.

The National School Walkout Day was organized by a sophomore at Ridgefield High School in Connecticut not long after the mass shooting of 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day. It comes on the heels of walkouts at thousands of schools across the county on March 14 and March for Our Lives events on March 24 that paid tribute to those slain and called for action on school violence.

Friday’s event — on the date of the 1999 Colorado shooting when two students killed 12 classmates and a teacher before taking their own lives — seeks to propel activism around stronger gun regulation and maintain the momentum inspired by the Parkland shootings, organizers say.

Participants are urged to leave their school at 10 a.m., observe a moment of silence in memory of those slain in Columbine, and create their own program of events. Over a dozen schools on Long Island were on a list of expected walkouts, while other schools were to hold events indoors.

If the March walkouts were in tribute to the slain Parkland students, the “goal of this walkout is to pay tribute a different way — by raising awareness to the problem so that it does not happen again,” said Andrew Bacotti, 18, a senior at Island Trees High School in Levittown. “We want to make it evident that, although we are mere students, we see what is going on, and are tired of it.”

He said he expected 400 to 500 of his classmates to leave the building at 10 a.m. and gather on the football field for a district-approved program of speeches and performances by the school chorus and a student poet. Students from across the political spectrum were expected to participate, he said, adding, “All are invited to join in order to represent their idea for a better school safety initiative.

At the Ward Melville High School in East Setauket, principal Alan Baum sent a letter to parents Wednesday about initial plans by some students to stand for 13 minutes in an intersection, adding that he believed it was no longer planned.

“Our school district will neither support nor condone the idea of a “stand-in,” and in the interest of our larger community, should any traffic disruption occur, we would be obligated to request law enforcement assistance,” he wrote.

There will be events within the school that will focus on “unity, community, and social action to make a stronger community,” according to a district representative. The planned activities will seek to promote “voter registration, letter-writing campaigns, community service, fundraising, educating students and staff on where politicians stand on a variety of issues, inspirational messages, poetry, literature relating to a variety of issues and topics.”

Avalon Fenster, of Dix Hills, 16, an organizer of the March for Our Lives LI student group that held a rally in Huntington on March 24, said the group helped sponsor several in-school events for Friday because “students found it was more difficult to assemble another walkout and some schools seemed hesitant to participate.”

That includes forums at Kings Park and Patchogue-Medford high schools and a student awareness initiative at Sachem East, she said.

At Kings Park, Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) will address students in the auditorium, followed by a panel of state and local officials and congressional primary candidates, who will answer questions on gun legislation.

One student questioner, MariaLana Fauth, 16, said it was decided to stress the “educational aspects” because opinions about changing gun regulations are fairly evenly split at the school.

“We’re trying to make this bipartisan,” she said. “We’re pretty 50-50 on this topic. . . . When we had our walkout [in March], there were a lot of opinions flying over that. We made an assembly to unify us, because there were a lot of people opposed to a walkout. There were people who did walk out, but everyone attended the assembly and paid their respects.”