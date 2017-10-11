Hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico are getting a helping hand from local students through donations of supplies and money.

Long Island schools have hosted a variety of fundraisers — from bake sales to car washes to movie nights — to provide much-needed relief to families affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

In Rocky Point, the middle school raised $1,000 for the American Red Cross through a tug-of-war tournament that culminated the school’s Spirit Week. Participants included students and staff, with each 10-member team having an opportunity to add two more people to tug based on their amount of dollar donations.

“It’s important for students to recognize their role in helping those in need,” said Grant Connelly, the school’s student government adviser. “By taking action, they can make a difference.”

In Port Jefferson, the middle school’s English Department hosted a bake sale and raised $750 through monetary donations to benefit the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, which supports victims of terrorism, emergencies and natural disasters. In addition, many staff members donated $5 to wear jeans to school on Patriot Day.

In Greenlawn, Oldfield Middle School’s student government presented an outdoor showing of the 1995 movie, “Jumanji,” that raised $1,000 for AdoptAClassroom.org’s hurricane relief efforts. Tickets were $6. Popcorn and other items were also sold.

In Commack, Holy Family Regional School sent a box of rosary beads to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and raised $500 through a “dollar dress-down day” to benefit two Catholic schools in Texas.

ISLIP

New principal

James Cameron has been named principal of Commack Road Elementary School. He replaced Brian McCarthy, who served as the school’s acting principal.

Cameron had been assistant principal of Islip Middle School since 2014. Before that, he spent seven years teaching at P.S. 232 Walter Ward School in Queens, while also serving as a staff developer and professional development organizer.

“As principal, I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that all children flourish and succeed at Commack Road Elementary School and in life,” Cameron said.

LAKE RONKONKOMA

New principal

Kathleen O’Farrell has been appointed principal of Hiawatha Elementary School in the Sachem school district. She replaced Anthony Mauro, who now is the district’s assistant superintendent for student support and administration.

O’Farrell most recently served nine years as K-12 director of English, English as a new language, reading and library services for the West Hempstead school district. Before that, she was an English curriculum associate in Massapequa and worked for the New York City Department of Education as an assistant principal, staff developer and literacy teacher.

“It’s an honor for me to serve as the new Hiawatha Elementary principal, and I am excited to be a part of the Sachem team,” O’Farrell said.

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

New principals

The Comsewogue school district has two new principals: Robert Pearl at Boyle Road Elementary School and Annemarie Sciove at Norwood Avenue Elementary School.

Pearl, who most recently was Norwood Avenue’s principal, previously served as assistant principal of Comsewogue High School and as a special-education teacher at the district’s John F. Kennedy Middle School. He replaced Jennifer Polychronakos, who now is the district’s administrator for curriculum.

Sciove, who replaced Pearl, had been an assistant principal at John F. Kennedy Middle School.

“Together our mission has always been for each of us to achieve and grow academically, socially and emotionally,” Pearl said. “I will continue to work closely with students, parents and faculty to make Boyle Road a true ‘family.’ ”