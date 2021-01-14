Thirty-one Long Island students were first-place winners in a competition that challenged them to demonstrate their business skills and knowledge.

The Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce's 18th Annual Emerging Leaders Competition attracted about 265 students from 16 high schools across Long Island. The competition, sponsored by St. Joseph's College, was held virtually this year because the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants presented volunteer judges with their solutions to business-related topics in 17 categories ranging from sports marketing to entrepreneurship to public relations.

"With most extracurricular activities canceled in 2020, this competition enabled high school students an opportunity to compete, with new schools participating for the first time, and gave the students a sense of normalcy in an otherwise abnormal year," said the chamber's board chairwoman, Vita Scaturro.

The competition's first-place winners, their high schools and categories were: Marianna Kowalski, Gary D. Bixhorn Technical Center, Interview 11/12; Aidan Longueville, Gary D. Bixhorn, Graphic Design and Branding; Anthony Martino, Gary D. Bixhorn, Sports Marketing A; Michael Winiawksi, Gary D. Bixhorn, Interview Life Skills; Dylan Guzman and Samantha Regenbogen, Commack, Public Relations; Hannah Proce, Harborfields, Entertainment Marketing; Kelly Feng, Karan Kaknia, Prableen Kaur and Gurvir Singh, Herricks, Entrepreneurship A; Davinder Chopra, Herricks, Interview 9/10; Ellie Simkhai and Jennifer Slattery, Herricks, Retail Marketing B; Lauren Lui and Carolyn Lau, Herricks, Tourism; Chelsea Patrick and Janice Rateshwar, Jericho, Health Care; Eason Pan and Kevin Zhu, Jericho, Not for Profit Fundraising; Allison Lee and Shania Mehta, Jericho, Retail Marketing A; Jennifer Buckley and Alexandra Gunning, Kings Park; Human Resources; Krish Pamnani and Nicholas Thomas, Syosset, Entrepreneurship B; Kyle Dapice, Syosset; Hospitality; Vivienne Lin and Christine Ling, Syosset, Public Relations; and Jackson Bullaro and Matt Kellner, Syosset, Sports Marketing B.

This year, the chamber also selected two seniors to receive $250 scholarships based on their participation in previous competitions. Those winners Gurvir Singh of Herricks High School and Jamie Saturno of Northport High School.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

COUNTYWIDE

Zone Awards

A total of 106 seniors from 53 high schools recently received Suffolk Zone Awards from the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Each high school names one female and male recipient based on academics, leadership and physical performance.

Local winners and their high schools were: Ericha Quintyne-Best and Myles Goddard, Amityville; Madison Protain and Matthew Minicozzi, Babylon; Julia Carpenter and Jacob Rabin, Bay Shore; Maddigan Miller and Robert Honey, Bayport-Blue Point; Katie Torres and Christian Blanco, Brentwood; Kaitlyn Hennie and Russell Antwi, Central Islip; Abigail Meneses and Dennis Morley, Commack; Katie Hickey and Michael DiFilippo, Connetquot; Jada Angel and Eitan Chervony, Copiague; Madison Mattera and Matthew Myrick, Deer Park; Meghan Garnett and Peter Carino, East Islip; Lauren Hoolahan and Jack Schelin, Elwood; Soledad Jean and Brandon Cosentino, Half Hollow Hills East; Jordyn Levy and Jordan Goldstein, Half Hollow Hills West; Bella Sember and Alex Rees, Harborfields; Alicia Inkeles and Alex Oh, Hauppauge; Jordan Forte and Charles Kiviat, Huntington; Rosa Bono and Matthew Alexander, Islip; Amanda Dinan and Nicholas Svolos, Kings Park; Brynn Waszmer and Joseph Frescott, Lindenhurst; Samantha Muller and Anthony LaFerrera, North Babylon; Aileen McPartland and Rocco Stola, Northport; Mackenzie Szlosek and Jack Murphy, Sachem East; Isabella Procida and Sean Kruse, Sachem North; Dominique Rinaldi and Nicholas Buffardi, Sayville; Amanda Moghadasi and Jack Marti, Smithtown East; Christina Unkenholtz and Nick Germanno, Smithtown West; Julianna Villella and Tyler Grosso, Walt Whitman; Kaitlyn Russell and Thomas Chauvin, West Babylon; and Carly Cenci and Joseph Costantino, West Islip.

COUNTYWIDE

Zone Awards

A total of 106 seniors from 53 high schools recently received Suffolk Zone Awards from the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Each high school names one female and male recipient based on academics, leadership and physical performance.

Local winners and their high schools were: Maddigan Miller and Robert Honey, Bayport-Blue Point; Madison Baumann and Robert DeSantis, Bellport; Gylia Dryden and Miles Clark, Bridgehampton; Isabel Raimondi and Aidan O'Neil, Center Moriches; Jada Hodge and Logan Munoz, Centereach; Annalise Russo and Jake Deacy, Comsewogue; Anna Hugo and Matthew McGovern, East Hampton; Kevin Azama and Ella Mazzaferro, Greenport; Sarola Scully and David Catena, Hampton Bays; Rachel Hines and Joshua Archibaldo, Longwood; Chloe Anthony and Vincent Maronski, Miller Place; Molly Laforge and Matthew Graffeo, Mount Sinai; Savannah Bond and Lorenzo Selini, Newfield; Lindsey Piquette and Anthony Senecal, Patchogue-Medford; Lucia Becton annd Jack Duryea, Pierson; Brooke Zamek and Brian Veit, Port Jefferson; Sydney Strohmayer and Sean Bernhard, Rocky Point; Mackenzie Szlosek and Jack Murphy, Sachem East; Isabella Procida and Sean Kruse, Sachem North; Jane Richards and Tyler Gulluscio, Shelter Island; Kelly Cassidy and Sean Miller, Shoreham-Wading River; Patricia Coo and Griffin Schwartz, Southampton; Hanna Desimone and Andrew Clausen, Southold; Jaqueline Stein and Richard Kryjak, Three Village; Maureen Duffy and Aidan Cassara, Westhampton Beach; and Courtney Muchow and Isaih Sandler, William Floyd.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT