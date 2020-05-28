Many Long Island schools are finding creative ways to keep students engaged from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In Islip, third-graders from Commack Road Elementary School used tape and chalk outdoors to create geometric shapes — such as triangles, rectangles and rhombuses — as part of a "Tape-estry Challenge." Students then explained their designs using any combination of mathematical systems.

"The response to the challenge was overwhelming, as students took to their driveways, their porches and garages to create extraordinary geo-art," Commack Road third-grade teacher Brian Smith said.

In Amityville, Northeast Elementary School kindergartners participated in a writer's workshop in which they created cards and songs about changes that could improve their classroom, school or the world. They also learned about topics like 3D shapes and the weather through distance-learning lessons in math and science, respectively.

In Port Jefferson, second-graders from Edna Louise Spear Elementary School wrote poems on an interactive digital bulletin board and read their favorites on Flipgrid, an educational website. Poems included such themes as kayaks, pets and thunderstorms.

In Greenlawn, students throughout the Harborfields School District have been engaging in weekly challenges — ranging from creating animated rainbows to e-cards with inspirational quotes — on the coding platform KidOYO.

"I thought that it would be nice, especially during this time, to spread positivity across the district," said Jennifer Washington, a special-education teacher at the district's Thomas J. Lahey Elementary School.

SAG HARBOR

New superintendent

Jeff Nichols has been appointed superintendent of the Sag Harbor School District. He replaced Katy Graves, who retired.

Nichols has been principal of the district's Pierson High School for the past 20 years and will continue to temporarily serve in that role. He has also served as acting and interim superintendent this school year.

"I enjoy working in Sag Harbor and consider it a privilege to work with administrators, faculty and staff who are talented and dedicated to preparing our students for the future," Nichols said.

COUNTYWIDE

Spreading cheer

Schools have been spreading cheer to everyone from essential workers to senior citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In Dix Hills, Half Hollow Hills High School West junior Emily Sullivan and her sister Grace spearheaded the creation of more than 700 cards and thank-you notes for patients and staff at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook. They were helped by the school's art classes, Key Club and Science Honor Society.

In East Islip, first-graders from Timber Point Elementary School wrote dozens of uplifting letters to nurses at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown and Stony Brook University Hospital.

In Northport, students at the district's six elementary schools created about 200 cards, letters and video messages for essential workers as part of the district's #NENStrongerTogether campaign.

ISLANDWIDE

Distinguished Districts/Schools

The New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District has been named a 2019-20 Distinguished District, and 13 Long Island schools have been named 2019-20 Distinguished Schools by Project Lead the Way for their "commitment to increasing student access, engagement and achievement" in the nonprofit's programs, the organization said.

Distinguished Schools are: Garden City High School; Center Street, Denton Avenue and Searingtown elementary schools in the Herricks School District; and Accompsett, Dogwood, Mills Pond, Mount Pleasant, Smithtown, St. James and Tackan elementary schools and Accompsett, Great Hollow and Nesaquake middle schools in the Smithtown School District.

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park is one of just 24 districts nationwide to be designated a Distinguished District.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT