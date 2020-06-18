Suffolk School Notebook: Student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

A Great Neck student is among 161 nationwide named U.S. Presidential Scholars, considered among the nation’s highest honors for high school seniors.

Benjamin Rossen, a senior at Great Neck South High School, received the designation from the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, which selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, and evidence of community service, among other things.

Rossen was among 20 students named a U.S. President Scholar in the Arts.

"I'm incredibly honored to collaborate with students whose myriad values are both celebrated and transcended by their creative dynamism and intellectual curiosity," Rossen said.

Rossen's music achievements include being named a Young Steinway Artist, a Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Artist, a quarterfinalist in the 2019 Cilburn Junior Piano Competition, and a finalist in the Classical music discipline of the National YoungArts Foundation's 2018 Competition.

Sejal Gupta of Hicksville High School, Karen Huijie Li of The Wheatley School, Ikshu Pandey of East Meadow High School, and Brendan Wilkowski of East Meadow High School were among 621 semifinalists.

DIX HILLS

LI Math Fair

Half Hollow Hills School District students won 10 gold medals — the most of any school district in Suffolk County — in the 2020 Long Island Math Fair, which was held electronically this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The fair required pupils in grades seven to 12 to submit an essay on any math topic for evaluation by judges. It was sponsored by the Nassau and Suffolk math teachers associations.

Other Suffolk districts to earn gold medals were Commack with 10, Copiague with nine, and Northport with six.

COUNTYWIDE

Student exhibition

Thirty-two Suffolk County students received Senior Awards of Excellence in this year's student exhibition at the Water Mill-based Parrish Art Museum.

Honorees and their high schools were: Audrey Barry, Sophia Gannon and Sam Porsche, Bellport; Liam Huberty, Bridgehampton; Jennifer Calle, Alexandra Dayton, Orion Gianis, Armani Gordon, William Minchala and Fredy Pedro Velasquez, East Hampton; Ashley Schnaars and Marrik Whitaker, Eastern Long Island Academy of Applied Technology; Nickolas Foglia, Victoria Havens and Griffin Masarik, Eastport-South Manor; Tristian Halsey and Milan Moraga, Hampton Bays; Julia Gammon, Jillian Orr and Brett Walsh, Mattituck; Amanda Piecora, Miller Place; Ava Albinson, Gianna Ekstra and Ruby Yassen, Pierson; Madison Kelly and Taylor Normandin, Riverhead; Tycho Burwell, Xinyan Chi, Hannah Esquenazi, Daria Matuznaia and Antonia Schnitzler, Ross School; Jonas Kinsey, Shelter Island; Andrea Diaz, Madison Hawkesworth, Caleigh Hochstedler and Caraline Oakley, Southampton; Isabella Alfasi, Jessie Boskamp and Sofia Brixius, Westhampton Beach; and Billy Wacka-Waste McNeill, Jaclyn Nguyen and Jayda Rivera, William Floyd.

ISLANDWIDE

Merit scholarships

Thirty Long Island students are among 2,500 students nationwide named winners of $2,500 scholarships through the National Merit Scholarship Corp. for their "combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies," the organization said.

Winners and their high schools were: Michael Parrinello and Louis Viglietta, Commack; James Zheng, Garden City; Nicole Khaimov, Glen Cove; Raymond Lin, Great Neck North; Gabriel Magidson, Great Neck South; Jay Nagpal and Shreya Suneja, Half Hollow Hills East; Sophie Epstein, Hauppauge; Shreya Patel, Herricks; Alex Tang, George W. Hewlett; Emily Gan, Michael Pecorara and Robert Yu, Jericho; David Frank, John F. Kennedy; Celina Ma, Kings Park; Nina Cialone, Michael DiSpirito and Michelle Hsu, Locust Valley; Arjun Gupta, Long Beach; Sydney Ginsburg, Oliver Reinhardt, Elizabeth Wu and Serena Zhao, Manhasset; Kyra McCreery, North Shore; Ziho Kim, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Daniel Flyer, Roslyn; Jacqueline Albert, Syosset; Athena Yao, Wantagh; and William Hong Sun, Ward Melville.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT