Suffolk School Notebook: Mount Sinai team wins Bay Scallop Bowl

A Mount Sinai High School team was recently crowned champion of a regional competition that tests knowledge of oceanography, but the team did not compete at the national level last weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The student team of Aaron Angress, Katherine Fedotov, Jonathon Jacobson, Matthew Miller and Arielle Mule beat out 11 other groups to take the top spot in this year's Bay Scallop Bowl, a "Jeopardy!"-style competition held at Stony Brook University. The school has won the bowl for 11 of the past 19 years.

In the final round, Mount Sinai defeated a team from Midwood High School in Brooklyn by a score of 77-49. For winning, each team member received $250 and the team advanced to the National Ocean Sciences Bowl, which was slated for April 16-19 in Mississippi.

That national bowl, which would have featured winning teams from 23 regional competitions, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Witnessing firsthand their knowledge, understanding and true caring for our oceans and planet leave little doubt that they will go on to choose careers that will help to serve and protect our planet," Bay Scallop Bowl regional coordinator Kim Knoll said of this year's teams.

The local competition featured a morning round-robin format in which teams were separated into divisions to determine seedings based upon overall records and points, while the afternoon session consisted of a double-elimination playoff bracket.

RIVERHEAD

Lip sync battle

Roanoke Avenue Elementary School students were treated to a lip sync battle last month between Principal Thomas Payton and fourth-grade teacher James Richardson as a reward for meeting a challenge to read 100,000 minutes during the school's annual Reading Week, March 2 to 6.

Thomas' songs included "Old Town Road," by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and Richardson's songs included "Friend Like Me" and "How Far I'll Go," from Disney's "Aladdin” and "Moana" films, respectively.

Payton's previous reading challenges included such rewards as throwing pies at him, pouring slime on him, and duct taping him to a wall.

COUNTYWIDE

Quill Awards

Brentwood High School's Pow Wow News and Brentwood student Victoria Lorenzi were among the first-place winners of this year's Quill Awards during Adelphi University's Press Day on Feb. 26. They were Suffolk County's sole first-place winners in any of the awards' 15 categories.

Pow Wow News was awarded best online newspaper, while Lorenzi was awarded best online writing for the story "One Tree at a Time: YouTubers Save the Environment."

Isabella Cain of Kings Park High School and Julia Heming of Hampton Bays High School won second-place honors for best layout and best page one layout, respectively. Cain also received a third-place award for most outstanding reporter.

ISLANDWIDE

Odyssey of the Mind

Nine Long Island teams qualified for the state level after placing among the top teams in a regional tournament for Odyssey of the Mind, a creative problem-solving competition for students in kindergarten through college. The state finals, slated for earlier this month in Binghamton, were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

State-qualifying teams came from Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School in Freeport, Freeport High School, John Philip Sousa Elementary School in Port Washington, Locust Valley High School, Long Beach Elementary School, Long Beach Middle School, Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School, and Saints Philip and James School in St. James. Team HSOM, a group of home-schoolers, from East Islip also qualified.

This year's competition topics ranged from making balsa-wood structures that could pass under limbo bars to creating humorous performances that included a fashion show for insects.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT