Teams from Hicksville, Stony Brook and Bethpage were the top winners this spring in Long Island's LEGO and Tech competitions hosted by the nonprofit For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, known as FIRST.

Hicksville Middle School's Meteorites Cubed team took home the Champion's Award, which recognized the team that best embraced the tournament's core values while achieving excellence and innovation, at the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Long Island Championship.

The event tasked 21 teams with identifying problems related to people not being active enough and designing a new piece of technology, or improving an existing one, to help solve that problem. Teams submitted videos of their robots, answered questions from judges and participated in 25-minute sessions to review their robot and core values.

The Stony Brook School's SBS Bears team won the Top-Ranked (First Place) Award and Inspire Award (First Place) at the FIRST Tech Challenge Long Island Championship, which tasked 20 teams with creating robots that delivered goals into target zones, scored rings into a tower goal and launched rings to knock over targets.

Bethpage High School's Regal Eagles team won one of three Chairman's Awards, the top honors, at the FIRST Robotics Competition Awards Show/Gala de la Compétition de Robotique FIRST. That event tasked more than 100 teams throughout New York State and Quebec with building and programming industrial-size robots.

The competitions were held virtually and presented by the School-Business Partnerships of Long Island.

COLD SPRING HARBOR AND NESCONSET

Solar competition

Students from Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High School and Tackan Elementary School in Nesconset won first place in a Student Solar Competition coordinated by EmPower Solar, a solar energy company.

The competition, which attracted more than 50 teams across Long Island and New York City, asked participants to answer the question: "How much solar power do you need to power your home or business and an electric vehicle?" Responses were submitted through posters for the elementary competition and YouTube videos for the middle and high school competition.

Cold Spring Harbor students Kathleen Engel and Sophie Talamas placed first in the high school division, receiving $500 scholarships. Tackan fourth-grader Vardhan Ravva placed first in the elementary school division, receiving an Amazon gift card for school supplies.

SOUTH HUNTINGTON

Rocketry finalists

The Aerospace & Aviation Club at St. Anthony's High School was one of 100 national finalists in the 19th Annual American Rocketry Challenge, which asked students to design, build and fly a rocket that meets specific parameters.

This year's rules required rockets to carry one raw egg to an altitude of 800 feet, stay airborne for 40 to 43 seconds, and return the rocket to the ground with the egg intact.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of these students, especially this year," said the team's moderator, Mark Capodanno. "They were persistent, resilient, committed and determined to do the best that they could despite all the successes and failures along the way."

COUNTYWIDE

Elementary science fair

Seven Suffolk County students placed first in their grade levels in an annual elementary school science fair sponsored by Brookhaven National Laboratory. To qualify, students first won fairs held by their schools.

Winners were: Violet Radonis, kindergarten, Pines Elementary School in Smithtown; Ashleigh Bruno, first grade, Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Northport, Celia Gaeta, second grade, Miller Avenue School in Shoreham; Emerson Gaeta, third grade, Fort Salonga Elementary School; Matthew Mercorella, fourth grade, Sunrise Drive Elementary School in Sayville; Grace Rozell, fifth grade, Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Northport; and Patrick Terzella, sixth grade, Hauppauge Middle School.

— MICHAEL R. EBERT