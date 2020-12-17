The holidays will be brighter for many families thanks to the charitable efforts of school communities — both-person and virtually — across Long Island.

In Northport, the school district held an annual toy drive that received hundreds of donations for the nonprofit Miss Minnie's Kids in Jamaica. Meanwhile, the high school's Virtual Enterprise business students sent care packages to service members overseas in collaboration with the nonprofit Military Connections.

"Seeing our students give back during this especially difficult holiday season makes me incredibly proud," Northport High School Principal Daniel Danbusky said. "With so much uncertainty in the world at the moment, these initiatives are more important than ever."

In Huntington Station, an annual "holiday giving tree" program took place virtually this year to reach more people and keep everyone safe in the South Huntington School District. The program also used digital gift cards to "avoid unnecessary contact" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials said.

In Westhampton Beach, two third-grade classes collected snacks to send to Maj. William Robesch, who is serving overseas in the U.S. Air Force. Robesch is the father of third-grader Claire and fourth-grader Catherine, both of whom attend Westhampton Beach Elementary School.

In Elwood, the high school's World Language Honor Society packed 35 shoe boxes with everything from toys to toiletries for families in need worldwide through Operation Christmas Child, a project of the humanitarian aid organization Samaritan's Purse.

GREENLAWN

Interim superintendent

Rory Manning has been appointed interim superintendent of the Harborfields School District, effective Jan. 1. He will replace Francesco Ianni, who is becoming superintendent of the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District.

Manning most recently served as Harborfields' assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and administration and before that was assistant superintendent for human resources and administration and the principal of Harborfields High School.

"I would like to thank the Harborfields Board of Education for the confidence they have shown in me," Manning said. "I look forward to working together to build upon our success and continue to expand opportunities for all our students."

SOUTH HUNTINGTON

Rising Stars Scholars

Dylan Louis, a freshman at St. Anthony's High School, is one of eight metropolitan-area students named a 2020-21 Rising Stars Scholar by the Garden City-based Rising Stars Youth Foundation, which strives to build character, promote education and reinforce important values through basketball. Louis was the only student selected from Nassau or Suffolk county.

The foundation annually selects scholars, based on their academic and athletic potential, to receive scholarships to attend private schools with basketball programs. The scholarships are funded by donors.

"I have a special place in my heart for this organization," Louis said. "They have taught me what it means to be a part of a team.

ISLANDWIDE

Hometown Grants

The Middle Country and Sewanhaka school districts have been awarded $5,000 Hometown Grants from the New York Jets through Fuel Up to Play 60, an in-school health and wellness program.

The program, a partnership between local dairy farmers and the National Football League, encourages students to eat nutritious meals — including dairy — and exercise for 60 minutes daily. The grants will enable the districts to purchase "Grab N' Go" breakfast kiosks for students to pick up meals while learning remotely or in school.

"The grant allows us to purchase new equipment, which will enable us to expand our meal variety and offerings," said Kelly Friend, chief operating officer of Whitsons Culinary Group, which provides meals to both districts. "Unfortunately, with so many COVID-19 school closures this past year we have been preparing so many meals for students that are virtually learning, and storage has been at a premium. In addition, we needed kiosks to be able to promote social distancing and prepare to serve breakfast and lunch meals in many different areas of each school building for in-person student learners."

— MICHAEL R. EBERT